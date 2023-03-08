Trump, McCarthy and Fox release new truth-defying playbook





CN—

A Trump industrial complex made up of power-hungry politicians and profit-seeking conservative media stars creates a history-defying alternate reality that once again puts truth and democracy at stake.

A flurry of new developments on Tuesday exposed the connection between former President Donald Trump’s political fortunes, Kevin McCarthy’s presidency and Fox News, showing who really holds the power in a Republican party controlled by its most extreme elements.

In a fresh outburst of lies on Tuesday night, Fox News’ cherry face Tucker Carlson singled out more clips from US Capitol security footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, in yet another attempt to blur the line. truth about that day of infamy in which Trump’s mob, incited by his fury, stormed the building. McCarthy, who gave Carlson exclusive access to the tapes, despite Fox hosts refuting conspiracy theories about the insurrection, told CNN Manu Raju he had no regrets even though a group of Republican senators strongly criticized the decision. The California Republicans’ comments have only exposed his apparent political motivation to appease the hardliners he needed to narrowly win the presidency in January and on which his fragile grip on power depends. A new dump of emails and behind-the-scenes texts from Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox showed how the network’s top executives knew the voter fraud allegations by Trump and his cronies were false. But the treasury also showed how much top talent and executives, including Rupert Murdoch, feared telling the truth to their audiences would drive viewers away. This all happened in the wake of Trump’s weekend vow to reclaim the White House and launch a new retaliatory presidency against his enemies. Critics often complain that the media takes the demagoguery of ex-presidents too literally. But Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024, has already proven he is willing to incite violence as a tool of political power. And if he leads the Republican ticket again, he will be one step away from the White House.

These revelations and new attacks on the truth are not just isolated events in the perpetually unstable politics of the right. They are all intertwined, rooted in a common effort to stir up extremism and political unrest in the pursuit of personal political power or wealth.

The most influential and vocal leaders of the Make America Great Again movement are in fact engaged in an endless effort to hide the truth from their most loyal supporters.

These numbers are united in a desire to give the grassroots conservative base, already primed by Trump’s lies, what it wants to hear, whether it’s voter fraud plots in the 2020 election or the riot at the Capitol did not take place. Election deniers have continued to dominate in the deep red regions of the country, meaning there is still a strong electorate for such messages. But the poor performance of many midterm candidates in swing states last fall suggests that some voters generally open to the Republican vote have no real political home.

Yet the political and monetary power of Trump’s conspiracy theory machine means that American democracy, which barely survived its first onslaught in 2020, is likely to face another extreme test in the next two years. as he mounts his third bid for the White House.

It’s hard to draw any other conclusion when Carlson, who has millions of viewers and the power to make the Speaker of the House dance to his tune just Monday night, offered this completely false conclusion about the legitimacy of the presidency. from Joe Bidens: Looking back, it’s clear that the 2020 election was a serious betrayal of American democracy.

Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election lawyer, drew an analogy between Carlsons’ latest efforts to hide the truth about the insurgency and Foxs’ earlier efforts to promote 2020 election conspiracies to please its viewers. , even though the documents released by the Dominion trial show that the hosts of opinion who stoked them did not believe them.

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett, Ginsberg pointed to a crude decision that showed Fox feared that if they told the truth it would be financially damaging or even ruinous for them, and by spreading the lies they were appealing to their audiences and making money. He also said the same math played into the Dominion lawsuit, but it also played into subsequent reputational issues and what they said about the election.

It’s still too early to know if the Fox case will go to trial, if other evidence uncovered during the discovery process will be exculpatory, or to know the full picture of the case.

But Ginsberg pointed to a fundamental weakness in the networks’ defense when he said: There is still no credible evidence that there was any fraud that could have possibly overturned the election results.

McCarthys’ decision to give access to the tapes to Carlson, who has a long record of Jan. 6, 2021 conspiracy theories, has reinforced the impression that he is seeking to discredit the findings of the bipartisan House committee that investigated the insurgency when the chamber has been under Democratic control for the past two years.

And yet, following the mob’s assault on the Capitol, McCarthy said Trump was responsible. McCarthy’s decision to hand over the footage to Carlson in an apparent attempt to hide the truth about the insurgency contrasts with his own views in the days following the riot, CNN KFile reported Tuesday. They scaled the walls, McCarthy told KERN radio in his district of Bakersfield, California. They brought ropes. Some demonstrators died because they climbed. And when you have the inauguration, there was scaffolding. They were climbing the scaffolding. They, they passed the place.

McCarthy told CNN Raju that his decision to release the footage was an act of transparency even though no reporter other than Carlson was able to see it. A GOP source told CNN Melanie Zanona last month that he had pledged to do so to Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of the holdouts who threatened his bid to become president, but the apparent deal did not. did not specify that Carlson should obtain the material. (McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that the footage would be released to all media outlets, but did not say when.)

McCarthy’s decision will likely reinvigorate the Jan. 6 conspiracy theories of hardline House GOP members, who will decide whether he will stay in power long term. And he once again rewards his political boss, Trump.

But the extraordinary sight of a Speaker of the House, who is next in office behind Vice President Kamala Harris, subjugating his own power to a conservative TV personality who has occasionally criticized him was a telling moment. McCarthy has long been rumored to be in thrall to extremist elements in his party like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. But it’s increasingly clear that it’s only half true that he’s one of them.

McCarthy’s decision to release the tapes led US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger to lament Carlsons’ program, which he said was filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attacks. The family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died the day after he was assaulted during the insurrection, condemned the Fox star for arguing that the footage proved the violence was not to blame. Leave us alone and instead of spreading more Supreme Leader Trump lies, why don’t you focus on the real news? says the family statement. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lashed out at Carlson ahead of the second portion of tapes Tuesday, in one of the most shameful hours we’ve ever seen on cable television.

But the most intriguing reaction came from a group of Republican senators, many of whom were on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 as the Trump-incited crowd crashed into the Capitol.

I thought it was an insurrection at that time. I still think it was an insurrection today, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds told CNN Raju. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis called Carlson’s account bullshit. And in a striking moment, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Fox erred in describing what happened in a way that conflicts with law enforcement accounts. Americans.

Regarding the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the Capitol Police Chief about what happened on January 6, McConnell told reporters as he waved a copy of the statement from Mangers.

The Republican reaction was not universal among senators, but it reflected the personal experiences of many lawmakers and Capitol staffers on that terrifying day more than two years ago. It also seemed to mirror some early polls that showed the GOP’s appetite for Trump was waning. Many Republican voters share Trump’s antipathy for establishment elites, the media and Washington. But there is evidence that some of them also fear he may no longer win a general election and would like to leave the former president.

But at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington last weekend, Trump gave a glimpse of a second term that would likely contain the same lie and serial incitement he traded in after the 2020 election and which McCarthy and Carlson are trying to whitewash and appease.

I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution, Trump said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/08/politics/trump-mccarthy-fox-republican-power/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos