What does Xi Jinping’s tightening of regulations on China mean for businesses?

With sweeping changes in financial and technology regulation, Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing to consolidate financial stability at home while trying to maintain an intense rivalry with the United States over technology.

The changes, revealed this week at the country’s annual parliament meeting, are major overhauls of the State Council, China’s cabinet and government ministries.

Analysts say the moves underpin Xi and the party leadership’s desire to exert tighter control over the levers of state as the Chinese president begins an unprecedented third five-year term.

What are the changes to financial sector supervision?

One of the biggest changes is the replacement of China’s banking watchdog, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, with a new agency to oversee the financial sector.

The securities market will be managed as before by the market supervisor, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, but everything else will fall under the remit of a new national financial regulatory administration.

The body will also take over some of the oversight functions of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, including oversight of state-owned conglomerates such as Citic Group and fintech companies such as Alibabas Ant Group. He will also take over some consumer protection work from the CSRC.

The CSRC’s mandate will be broadened to include review of corporate bond issuance, giving it more leverage in the local government bond market, an area that has received increased attention in the local government market. given their high indebtedness.

The changes were a step towards a more international twin-peak model of financial regulation, with one agency covering market conduct and consumer protection and the other focusing on financial system stability and policy, analysts said. .

Why now and what will be the economic impact of the changes?

While financial regulation was once handled by a single department of the PBoC, as the economy has grown, so has the regulatory system.

Many of the many agencies at national and local levels have failed to keep pace with new types of businesses and emerging risks, from consumer payment apps to peer-to-peer lending.

The main goal is to unify the regulatory framework because in the past, many non-banking financial industries have developed very rapidly, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com.

A strengthened central regulatory agency is also likely to play a greater role in supervising local financial activities.

In the past, there was a lack of supervision, said Zheng Zhigang, a finance professor at Renmin University of China. He cited a scandal that sparked a run on local banks last year as an example of the need for tougher regulation. The creation of the new institution clarifies the responsibility of the financial supervision system.

It should also allow the central bank to focus on monetary policymaking and macroprudential oversight.

Zhang Ning, an economist at UBS, suggested the government try to differentiate between so-called macroprudential regulation and micro-regulation as part of the changes. The goal of governments is to improve efficiency and reduce major financial risks.

Why is China revising technology regulations and how will it reshape Chinese research?

Tech companies have been hit hard by Washington’s imposition of export controls barring US companies from selling advanced chipmaking equipment to Chinese groups.

Against this backdrop, Beijing has tasked a new Xi-dependent Communist Party science commission with catching up with the West in innovation and science. This will work alongside a reinvigorated Ministry of Science and Technology.

Facing tough science and technology competition globally and external containment efforts, we need to straighten out the leadership and management of science and technology, said Xiao Jie, a senior official with China’s Business Council. State, during the presentation of the reforms on Tuesday.

The restructuring would centralize party control over the country’s technological development efforts and create a new kind of national system to achieve breakthroughs, he said. The Ministry of Science and Technology will aim to build national laboratories, supervise projects, facilitate technology transfer and encourage technology workers, the State Council said.

China is concerned about its technological future under an increasingly tight blockade by the United States and its allies, said Graham Webster, a China expert at the Stanford Cyber ​​Policy Center.

For years we’ve seen a bureaucratic emphasis on the online world, but it’s chipped in, he said. There is now a bureaucratic rebalancing to boost basic science and deep industrial capabilities.

China will also create a national data administration to utilize the country’s vast information treasures, develop a national big data plan, and lead the digitalization of the economy and the state.

The office will be housed within the country’s state planning agency and will take on some data-mining functions from China’s powerful internet regulator, which will remain the watchdog overseeing major tech groups.

Will there be other reforms?

With the parliamentary meeting continuing until next week, further changes may occur.

Analysts will watch for announcement of any parallel Communist Party bodies to oversee the financial sector and other areas.

These will give Xi even more direct control over government bodies, analysts say. The institutional reforms are part of broader efforts to strengthen party leadership on the socialist modernization of nations, party leaders said last week.

The people in charge of the various agencies will also be crucial, with the National People’s Congress due to vote on the nominations this weekend.

The best candidates to head the new financial regulator are Yi Huiman, the highly respected current director of the CSRC, people familiar with the matter said.

Additional reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing