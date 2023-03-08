Rising economic tensions bolster Imran Khan’s popularity





A supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures while holding Khan’s portrait during a protest against the assassination attempt on him, in Karachi on November 6, 2022. AFP

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government faces the daunting task of keeping the $350 billion afloat while averting a possible risk of default, the nation blames it for the miseries as it now remembers from the days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when, according to them, things were under control.

An opinion poll published by Gallup showed a majority of Pakistanis blame the coalition government for record inflation, while support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April by a motion of censure of the PDM, massively increased. before the elections.

The report revealed that 62% of 2,000 respondents blamed the PDM which constitutes the government for the economic turmoil and inflation hitting a nearly six-decade high. Khans’ approval ratings, on the other hand, jumped to 61% in February, from 36% in January last year, according to poll data.

Key finding from survey of Gallup country representative in Pakistan:

62% of Pakistanis blame PDM for the current collapse rather than PTI.

If there was a new party formed containing honest political members and technocrats, 53% of people would vote for the new one.

21% of respondents said someone in their household had lost their job in the past six months.

Khan seems to be the highest rated politician while his opinion of Asif Ali Zardari is the least positive.

The head of the PTI received a positive rating from 61% of the population while 37% rated him negatively.

Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave Khan a positive rating, the highest among the provinces for all politicians.

Almost 3 in 5 (59%) gave Nawaz a negative rating while 36% gave it a positive rating.

36% of Pakistanis rated Bilawal positively while 57% gave it a negative rating.

Maryam Nawaz was rated negatively by 61% while 34% gave her a positive rating.

65% of Pakistanis rated Shehbaz Sharif negatively while 32% gave him a positive rating.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman received a negative rating of 57% while only 31% gave her a positive rating.

The majority 61% want Nawaz back; among them, 91% of PML-N voters want him back.

The PDM alliance, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ousted Khan in April last year in a vote of no confidence, pushing the narrative that the former cricket captain mismanaged the economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and his government have since made tough decisions to raise energy prices and taxes to relaunch a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He saw his popularity drop to 32% in February from 51% in January 2022.

Gallup Pakistan Executive Director Bilal Gilani, according to Bloomberg, said: Imran Khan’s popularity is built on strong fundamentals of being a charismatic leader, giving slogans that resonate with the public while there is a void in Pakistani politics.

The real news is the major dent in the ratings of PML-N leaders, who have seen their popularity drop by almost 20%. IMF decisions precipitated the decline, but the reasons were deeper and longer term.

The survey which was conducted between February 1 and 20 showed that nearly one in five Pakistanis said they had lost their job or knew someone in their household who was unemployed.

The government’s popularity has declined due to the shifting voter base, with the 18-30 age group now accounting for almost 45% of the total, Gillani said, adding that this group tends to associate the Prime Minister Shehbaz and his older brother, three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. , with corruption and struggled to relate to the party infrastructure development narrative.

In response to questions about Nawaz who has gone into exile in London for the past five years, it was found that his support had fallen from 55% to 36%. A majority of 61% of respondents among whom 91% of them were PML-N voters want Nawaz back.

Pakistan is due to hold polls in two of the four provinces next month after the PTI dissolves legislatures. These elections will signal the mood of the public ahead of the national vote which will be held less than sixty days after the end of the government’s mandate in August.

Khan will begin campaigning for the provincial elections on Wednesday with a protest rally. He pushed for a snap general election, but Prime Minister Shehbaz said he wanted to complete the IMF program and the government’s mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/474852-rising-economic-tensions-boosts-imran-khans-popularity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos