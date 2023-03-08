More sophisticated, Jokowi attends the handover of the Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft





JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected the new TNI Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft before attending the handover of the latest main weapon system tool (alutsista) from Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to the commander of the TNI, Admiral TNI Yudo Margono. The handover procession was held at Halim Perdanakusuma (Lanud) Airbase, Jakarta, on Wednesday (03/08/2023), where the President had time to inspect the cargo in the cockpit of the plane which had just left ‘Arrive from manufacturer Lockheed Martin at Marietta, Georgia, United States of America, in Homeland, Monday (6/3) the day after yesterday. After the presidential review, the Minister of Defense symbolically handed over the keys of the Indonesian Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft to the commander of the TNI. The procession continued by removing the unity flag, breaking the jug and splashing the nose of the plane by President Jokowi. “What we received this morning is a very sophisticated aircraft. I came in, it can transport if the troops are full with parachutes, it can be 98, but if it is only troops (only), it can be 128,” Jokowi told the media. after the handover procession of the TNI AU -130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft. The president added that the Super Hercules A-1339 has a larger cargo capacity compared to previous models belonging to Indonesia, such as the C-130H, which weighs 19.9 tons. “That means it is good for military operations and non-military operations in natural disasters. It can reach all parts of Indonesia because this Super Hercules aircraft can fly 11 hours,” Jokowi said. On an earlier occasion, Air Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, Chief of Air Staff (Kasau), said that Indonesia was the first country in Southeast Asia to have a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft. “It’s not just the Indonesian Air Force, it’s the pride of the Indonesian nation. In this region, in Southeast Asia, only Indonesia (which owns it),” said said Fadjar. The Indonesian Air Force’s C-130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft is powered by four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D turboprop engines rated at 4,700 horsepower and capable of a top speed of 660 km/h at an altitude of 6,706 meters. Moreover, with a hold dimension of 16.9 meters long, 3.12 meters wide and 2.74 meters high, it has a carrying capacity of 20 tons. Then, the room can accommodate eight pallets or 97 stretchers, 128 fighters and 92 paratroopers. The Super Hercules aircraft is fitted with a number of features, including aspects of increased fuel protection and an improved cargo handling system. The C-130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft of the Indonesian Air Force is part of the procurement of the Indonesian government through the Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan) which was concluded with a contract of purchase in June 2021 for a total of five units. The next four C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft are expected to arrive in Indonesia in June, July and October 2023 This year, the next three C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft are scheduled to arrive in June, July and October 2023, while the last unit is expected to arrive in January 2024. The Indonesian Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft will serve at 31 Squadron Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, including four similar units that will periodically arrive later. Meanwhile, C-130 Hercules units of the previous model are expected to be reassigned to reinforce 32 Squadron Abdul Rachman Saleh Air Force Base, Malang, East Java.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katakini.com/artikel/82517/lebih-canggih-jokowi-saksikan-serah-terima-pesawat-super-hercules-a-1339/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos