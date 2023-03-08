PM Modi calls for better forecasts and awareness of threat of extreme summer heat





It doesn’t take a supercomputer to decipher that this year has already started on an extremely warm note. We’ve already endured one of the hottest February days in history, painting a terrifying picture for the scorching summer months ahead. Many cities have already begun to experience heat wave-like conditions, which are only becoming more intense and frequent as we move towards 2023. In addition to placing enormous heat stress on humans, these sweltering conditions also affect agriculture across the country, negatively impacting essential crops. like wheat. PM Modi provides an update on the situation Taking note of these harrowing conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Monday March 6 to review the country’s preparedness to face the upcoming summer heat. During the session, he was briefed on the weather forecast for the next few months and the measures agencies and authorities plan to take to combat the heat. In order to ensure that every citizen remains sufficiently informed and prepared against the hot weather, Prime Minister Modi has instructed officials to generate awareness materials for various stakeholders including citizens, health professionals, municipal and panchayat authorities and disaster response teams such as firefighters. To that end, he also advised schools to incorporate lectures to educate children about dealing with extreme heat conditions, stressing that other advertising methods such as jingles, films and brochures should be explored. By doubling down on weather reports, Prime Minister Modi has asked the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue easy-to-interpret daily forecasts to keep citizens informed. “It was also discussed that TV news channels, FM radio, etc. could spend a few minutes a day explaining the daily weather forecast in a way that would allow citizens to take necessary precautions,” it read. in the press release from the Prime Minister’s office. To ensure the safety of essential medical centers, Prime Minister Modi has asked firefighters to conduct fire drills in hospitals and stressed the need to prepare more detailed fire audits of all hospitals. As mentioned earlier, severe weather hazards can negatively affect the yield and storage of food crops in the country, creating shortages and soaring prices. To stay prepared for such a scenario (which is becoming more likely day by day), Prime Minister Modi has ordered the Food Corporation of India to ensure that grains are stored optimally, so that they remain resilient to this relentless weather hazard. He asked officials to also closely monitor the availability of fodder and water from the reservoir. ** For weather, science, space and COVID-19 updates on the go, download The Weather Channel app (on the Android and iOS store). It’s free!

