Fox’s Murdoch says Trump is getting ‘crazier and crazier’: Dominion lawsuit

In the weeks following the November 2020 election, Rupert Murdoch, the powerful chairman of Fox Corp., grew concerned that Donald Trump, the president he had backed, was going crazier.

He spoke about the pollsters who worked for him at Fox News. I hate our people at the decision desk! he wrote in an email as the network’s analysis-driven unit prepared to declare that Joe Biden had won the election.

He worried that some ideas proposed by Trump allies to convince state legislatures to reject Biden’s victories in key swing states would look ridiculous and lead to riots like never before.

Murdoch’s startlingly candid assessments can be found in thousands of pages of internal Fox documents, as well as text messages and emails exchanged between network executives and news anchors, made public Tuesday as part of a Libel action brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox.

The voting machine company alleges Fox defamed the company by spreading lies claiming Dominion machines were used to help Biden defeat Trump. Fox said it covered up Trump’s newsworthy claims, without endorsing them, and accused Dominion of distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of speech. the press. The case is expected to go to trial in Delaware next month.

The documents provide an extraordinary window into the internal thinking of the Australian executive, who has long been considered one of the most powerful figures in the global media.

Then 89, Murdoch appears in the documents as an extraordinarily engaged and active figure within the network in the weeks following the 2020 election, not to mention a political junkie and an expert on day-to-day developments in the world. news, big and small.

Huge story today, he wrote to Fox News Managing Director Suzanne Scott on Nov. 9, 2020, after Pfizer announced promising progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine. People will be hungry for every detail. What if it had happened two weeks earlier!?

Horrible, he said in early December 2020, after Axios reported that Trump was considering a grand final rally to be held in Florida on inauguration day, to distract from Biden as he was sworn in. . Trump’s behavior, Murdoch wrote, made it harder for Fox to straddle the election issue.

The most frequent recipients of Murdoch’s steady stream of missives included his son Lachlan, the CEO of Fox Corp., as well as Scott. But other emails went to a wide range of Murdoch’s friends, from the former editor of the New York Posts to the Australian owner of television stations in Afghanistan.

Unlike many Foxs viewers, Murdoch seemed to quickly grasp in the days following the November vote that Trump had lost and find the president’s behavior increasingly distressing as Trump refused to accept that reality.

Trump would eventually concede, Murdoch incorrectly predicted in an email to Scott 13 days after the election.

Seven days later, Murdoch remained convinced that Trump was disappearing from the political scene.

In another month, Trump will become irrelevant and have a lot to say about Biden, Dems and the nominations, he wrote to former Fox executive Preston Padden on November 23, 2020.

But Murdoch seemed increasingly concerned about Trump’s behavior, writing to a friend that Trump seemed increasingly angry with his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, encouraging and misleading him.

Apparently not sleeping and bouncing off the walls! Murdoch added. I don’t know about Melania, but the kids don’t help.

Murdoch’s personal stances stood in stark contrast to the nightly messages on Fox News’ popular opinion shows. Despite his views on Trump, Murdoch has at times seemed concerned that the networks’ media coverage is not upsetting the mercurial president and risks angering his supporters. The ratings showed those viewers abandoning the network in favor of other outlets that fully embraced Trump’s election lies.

(On Truth Social last week, Trump appeared to respond to emerging news from the Fox docs. Rupert Murdoch should apologize to his viewers and readers for his ridiculous defense of the 2020 presidential election. How many forms of cheating and rigging must you see? he wrote.)

In the emails, Murdoch comes across as a fully invested partisan warrior, with no pretense of poise in his political preferences. He was, for example, in correspondence with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, sending emails to Trump’s top adviser from his iPhone and signing them Rupert.

Know that you spend less on TV than Biden, Murdoch wrote to Kushner six weeks before the election. However, my people tell me its [advertisements] are much more creative than yours.

Kushner responded the next day, assuring the media manager should have a new creation this week. I did a review and I like what [Im] seeing.

Your [advertisement] at 1 p.m. this Sunday an improvement, Murdoch replied.

As Jan. 5, 2021 approaches, Georgia’s Senate run-off is holding an election that would determine control of the U.S. Senate and is taking place against the backdrop of Trump’s ongoing attacks on the presidential election. Murdoch said the network should focus on Georgia, help in any way possible.

Documents show Murdoch had the Georgia races on his mind as he watched a Nov. 19 press conference in which Giuliani made outlandish statements about the election, as hair dye ran down the side of his face.

Really crazy stuff. And damaging, he wrote in an email to News Corp. chief executive Robert Thomson. Could even lead to a double defeat in Georgia.

Ultimately, the Democrats won both Senate seats, ceding control of the chamber to their party. The next day, rioters who had been fueled by a steady stream of false claims about the election stormed the US Capitol.

The attack: The siege of the US Capitol on January 6 was neither a spontaneous act nor an isolated event

This event seems to have made Murdoch think. Two days later, he emailed a former Fox executive: Fox News very busy pivoting We want to make Trump a no-person.

Finally, on January 21, 2021, the day after Biden took office, Murdoch appeared to be grappling with Fox’s role in the events of the previous weeks.

Maybe Sean and Laura have gone too far, he wrote, a reference to two of Fox’s top prime-time stars, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Fine for Sean to tell you he was desperate about Trump, he continued, but what did he tell his viewers?

