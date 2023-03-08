Imran Khan contacted me for help, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar reveals





Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. Agencies/FileSaqib Nisar makes conflicting statements about Imran Khan. Ex-CJP says he advised Imran Khan not to target institutions. Denies allegations of being pressured by a former spymaster.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has revealed that ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan “contacted him for help in court cases” two weeks ago.

Journalist Zahid Gishkori, while speaking on Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, said the former CJP confirmed he had spoken to Imran Khan.

A contradiction emerged in former CJP Nisar’s conversation with two different journalists regarding contact with former Prime Minister Khan.

At 10 a.m., the former CJP told presenter Adil Shahzeb that he had no contact with the PTI President, but confirmed contact with former DG ISI General (retired) Faiz Hamid, said Adil Shahzeb.

It was a shocking response for journalist Adil. He said the ex-CJP had wondered if he would push for Imran Khan and if his character was inferior to the PTI leader.

“Are my abilities and intelligence levels lower than Imran Khan’s for me to push for him?” Saqib Nisar was quoted as saying by the reporter.

The former CJP’s comments come as the PTI chief faces corruption charges in the Toshakhana case for which a lower court has also issued non-dischargeable arrest warrants against him.

Recounting his conversation with the former CJP, Adil said when asked about the reported assertion of former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa about the role of the former CJP in the disqualification of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif ‘under pressure’ from former ISI DG General Faiz Hamid, he dismissed the allegation and stood asked how General Hamid could put pressure on him

Saqib Nisar also told Adil that his WhatsApp account had been hacked and expressed reservations that his data could be used to distort facts for political purposes.

Meanwhile, later that afternoon, while speaking with journalist Zahid Gishkori, the former CJP confirmed that he had, in fact, spoken to Imran Khan.

Gishkori tweeted a preview of the alleged conversation between Saqib Nisar and Imran Khan. The tweet can be read below.

“Can we speak my Lord? When is the best time to speak? read the text of the former prime minister sent to Saqib Nisar about two weeks ago. It is 8 p.m. when the former CJP replied “you are welcome”.

Gishkori shared with Khanzada that the PTI chairman then asked for Nisar’s help in the lawsuits against him, to which the ex-CJP replied, “I can’t help you.”

“It’s a difficult time for me,” the PTI leader reportedly said, to which the ex-CJP repeated that he would not be able to help Khan.

“I told him that you are a former prime minister and you are targeting institutions and he should not weaken institutions with unnecessary criticism,” the former CJP was quoted as saying by Gishkori.

The CJP had warned the former prime minister of trouble if he continued on his path.

