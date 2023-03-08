Jokowi is considered tasteless when it comes to talk about postponing elections





HARIANTERBIT.com – The talk of postponing the 2024 elections has resurfaced and created an outcry among the Indonesian people. In addition, the panel of judges of the Central Jakarta (PN) District Court also ruled that the General Election Commission (KPU) postpone the election stages from 2024 to July 2025. Investment Minister/Head of Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia first raised the discourse on the postponement of January 9, 2022 elections. He claimed that the average businessman hopes that the 2024 elections will be postponed. PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin also offered to postpone the 2024 elections. According to him, the economic recovery period might be disrupted and not optimal if elections were held in 2024. To read also: To avoid getting sick, the Shio Pigs play sports! Check Zodiac Monkey, Shio Rooster & Shio Dog Predictions The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan also revealed that 110 million citizens are demanding the postponement of the elections. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded unenthusiastically to the request to postpone the election. So much so that a number of political and legal observers regard Jokowi as vapid and should be held responsible for the rhetoric about postponing the election. Complete map Constitutional law expert Feri Amsari said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was tasteless in dismissing talk of postponing the 2024 elections or extending the presidential term. Feri said Jokowi was not quick to dismiss talk of postponing elections or extending his term. According to him, Jokowi’s attitude made the speech suspended. Also read: TWICE Comeback with Ready To Be, Record Pre Order Record! “The president was fickle. Previously, he wanted to obey the constitution. If anyone delays, ‘hit me in the face,'” Feri said on CNNIIndonesia TV’s ‘Political Show’ on Monday (6/3) evening. “Then yesterday they suddenly talked about everyone’s right to speak, including the question of the postponement or the three periods. Today is another day, the KSP suddenly talks about ‘let’s respect the decision of the court’ “It’s the same as respecting the postponement of the election. Becoming president is not always consistent either,” he added. The director of the Center for Constitutional Studies (Pusako) at the Faculty of Law, University of Andalas, Padang, asked Jokowi to strongly reject the talk of postponing the 2024 elections. Responsible Meanwhile, political observer Rusmin Effendy believes President Jokowi is responsible for the mayhem and mayhem in the 2024 elections, most recently with the shock ruling by the Central Jakarta District Court. Also Read: Zodiac Goat Today Beware of Conflict! So the prophecy of Shio Buffalo, Shio Snake and Shio Rat?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harianterbit.com/nasional/2747899582/jokowi-dinilai-plin-plan-soal-wacana-penundaan-pemilu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos