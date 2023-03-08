Rishi Sunak is moving at high speed but can he outrun the specter of Boris Johnson?

Politics is not a reasonable science: it is a hot, dark and passionate struggle, a viscous struggle for power. Some Boris Johnson politicians understand this in their guts. Other Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer do not. The original sin of the centrist is to assume that there is a point of rational equilibrium, what one might call the ballast of the sensitive and that political life leans naturally towards it. Not so.

Rishi Sunak runs hard. He threw himself into the problem of Northern Irish protocol and, sane people would agree, solved it quite brilliantly. He is now racing towards a settlement of the small boat problem, proposing a hard-hitting law that would force illegal migrants to leave the country quickly. After that he may be stuck in the budget, NHS strikes and hospital chaos.

This spring activity of the Prime Minister has a breakneck speed that we haven’t really seen since the days of New Labour. It can work. This may not be the case. The small craft policy, for example, is almost the opposite of the Windsor framework policy. Immigration is rising in the polls as a public concern and, while a deal with Northern Ireland was a sensitive tilt to the centre, on small boats Sunak must accentuate the difference between the parties. The more centrist the outrage, the more liberal the bile, the better for Sunak: he needs the applause of the most nervous conservatives about his negotiation with the EU.

Solving the nurses’ strikes will also be difficult. Under increasing pressure to cut taxes, it is difficult to see where the Treasury will find enough money, although I am informed that there is more room for maneuver than advertised. The longer the industrial action drags on, the harder it becomes (bordering on impossible, in fact) to make progress on the Sunaks’ promise to reduce NHS waiting lists.

But Sunak sprints. He feels he doesn’t have much time. The local elections on May 4 include almost every area of ​​England in which a general election will be lost and won.

And the prime minister is running less towards something than away from something. Above his head, like a huge, twisted, bilious cloud, is The Past, the hangover of the Johnson years. It moves pretty fast too. In this tumultuous mess, you can catch Johnson’s audience debating whether to rebel against the Northern Ireland deal, over the Sue Gray case and the deluge of WhatsApp messages Matt Hancock told us offered, which reminds us of the height of the pandemic.

These are used by the anti-containment brigade to demonstrate that ministers have made horribly wrong decisions. Maybe. The effects of confinement on mental health have indeed been long and severe. But there is no alternate reality in which we can see how many people would have died without the lockdowns.

Most reasonable people (that word again) will conclude that the overall picture is entirely human: a web of flawed individuals grappling with fast-paced and often conflicting information, terrified of their long-term reputations. Yes, there is grotesque vanity, condescension and incomprehension. But I strongly suspect that if a cache of contemporary ink notes taken over the weeks around Dunkirk had suddenly become available, we would have found much the same in Britain’s wartime leadership.

WhatsApp is popular in politics because it’s end-to-end encrypted, which sounds reassuringly secure, but any messaging device is only as secure as the people on it. Outside of Hancock, Johnson is perhaps the character taking the most damage from the leaks, as it reminds the country of his fuzzy confusion over tough choices Dominic Cummings, Dominic Cummings’ notorious caddy.

Yet this cloud swirls. Sunak must run fast enough below, solving problems right, left, and center, to avoid being overwhelmed by the toxic miasma of the recent past.

Let us return to the gravitational pivot of centrist politics. On February 28, Michael Gove gave a speech to the Onward think tank, a currently influential centre-right formation in Downing Street. He criticized the left for post-Marxist identity politics (and there are those around Keir Starmer who might agree). But he also hammered home the rentier butler economy exemplified by the City of London, attracting capital by serving it, and called for a new industrial policy: Rather than being a warehouse, bazaar and duty-free exchange, a strong economy must also do, manufacture, create, innovate and shape.

As the war in Ukraine continues and you see above the legacies of the pandemic failing to fade, we are indeed in a new era, requiring a more resilient state, with more relocation of manufacturing, greater investment in science and greater focus on skills and training. Joseph Stiglitz, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, told me recently that he saw a consensus among American Democrats and most Republicans that government should play a bigger role in infrastructure and investment. , a bipartisan mindset shift that has yet to happen in Britain.

Similar ideas are discussed avidly in Berlin and Paris. Gove’s speech was therefore an example of a more general tilt away from ideology and towards a narrower, more consensual agenda at the center of politics. And there’s a possible future in which a combination of that shift, Sunak’s solid progress toward his goals, and unexpected party discipline (which strategist Isaac Levido asks MPs) gives the Conservatives a better-than-expected election result. next year.

But isn’t that in itself an overly centrist, overly rationalist analysis, of the kind of smug, grown-ups take over orders we’ve heard so much about lately? The conservative right remains angry, irreconcilable and unpredictable. Johnson retains a direct emotional connection to voters, what one might call a limbic understanding of them that adults lack.

What Starmers’ nomination of Sue Gray has shown is that he is more interested in government than electoral politics. If he becomes Prime Minister, the first six months of a new Labor government would be immeasurably improved by having him, with his deep knowledge of Whitehall, at its center. In this regard, it was a masterstroke.

But politics is already falling apart. Tory MPs are asking for clarification on the timing of his communications with the cabinet office that advises on such moves. Sunak could still delay his date. Johnson fanatics say his defection demonstrates such bias that he should be released from any punishment ordered by the Lockdown Party Privileges Committee. This, I think, will not happen. But Sunak could find himself under pressure to delay or dilute a parliamentary motion against the former prime minister that would lead to a by-election.

What a horrible dilemma that would be for the Prime Minister. Support his furious predecessor, allowing him to return at some point, while keeping the right of the Tory rebels or unleash his shamelessness and see his own parliamentary majority dwindle just when he needs it most? It’s a classic case of how the cloud above Sunak moves as fast as he does, no matter how fast he runs.

John Maynard Keynes spoke of the animal spirits that drive economies and they are just as alive in politics. The natural central court is an illusion. In the United States, Donald Trump, promising to stop the Third World War, is back in force. I believe that because of Putin, the pandemic and the contradictions of globalism, we are entering a new era of the resilient state, a view shared by Sunak, Gove and the Labor leadership. But it will always be a race. Declaring the end of populism is complacent and premature. The old demons are still stirring.