Your Wednesday briefing: Xi accuses US of repression





China accuses US of crackdown Chinese leader Xi Jinping used unusual language this week to criticize the United States and its allies for what he described as a campaign to block the rise of China. The comments reflected how Xi braces for more confrontation and competition with the United States as he prepares for an expected third term as president. Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development, Xi said in a statement. a speech he delivered on Monday. China’s new foreign minister reinforced Xi’s comments. The United States actually wants China not to retaliate when hit or cursed, but that is impossible, Qin Gang said yesterday. Qin also called on the United States to adopt a less confrontational stance towards his country. If the United States does not apply the brakes but continues to accelerate, no guardrail will be able to stop the derailment, he said.

Context: Tensions have recently escalated over US support for Taiwan and US accusations that China operates a fleet of spy balloons. China’s close alignment with Russia, which the West seeks to isolate over its war in Ukraine, has heightened concerns about a new kind of Cold War. Related: The Times Magazine reports the downfall of a Chinese intelligence agent that reveals the astonishing depth of Chinese industrial espionage.

An effort to cool the US economy The US economy appears to be on a stable footing Hiring remains strong, the country has its lowest unemployment rate since 1969 and consumer spending picked up at the start of the year.

But for the Federal Reserve, there are risks: higher wages mean higher consumer spending, which can drive up inflation. And despite repeated Fed rate hikes last year, reports suggest inflation has not weakened as much as expected and remained faster than expected in January. To slow its pace, Jerome Powell, the Fed Chairman, said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates higher than expected and that the Fed’s struggle is most likely to come at a cost to the market. work. He even opened the door to a faster pace of rate hikes if Friday’s jobs report and other incoming data remained hot. Explanation: The Fed raises interest rates to slow consumer spending and deter businesses from expanding using borrowed money. As the demand for products and workers cools, wage growth slows and unemployment may rise. This may further slow consumption and moderate the economy. Debt ceiling: The United States also faces an imminent risk this summer. A top economist warned lawmakers yesterday that if House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in raising the borrowing limit, seven million people could be out of work and the economy could slide into a financial crisis of type 2008. From Biden: In an essay for The Times, President Biden pledged to fully fund Medicare beyond 2050 without cutting benefits, and outlined his plan.

Frances fights for pensions For the sixth time in the past two months, unions across France have gone on strike, disrupting trains and flights and closing classrooms. They are trying to influence public opinion in their favor and against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

The unions swore yesterday to bring France to a standstill. Opinion polls have Many times show that a majority of The French oppose Macron’s proposal. He says there is a need to balance the finances of pension systems as more baby boomers retire and live longer. Neither side showed the slightest sign of backing down. The unions want to launch continued and disruptive strikes, while Macron hopes to pass the bill, a cornerstone of his re-election campaign, by the end of this month. There is no more room for negotiation, said a professor. Data: France has one of the lowest rates in Europe of pensioners at risk of poverty. THE LAST NEWS Asia Pacific

Two years ago, Indian journalist Meena Kotwal launched a media outlet focusing on Dalits, once considered untouchable by India’s caste system, and other marginalized groups. The Mooknayak, or leader of the voiceless, has a growing following and influence, but his growing public profile has earned him rape and death threats. Lives Lived:Duong Tuong has translated a wide range of Western literature into Vietnamese. He died at age 90.

The cheeky app for South Africa’s electricity crisis South Africa has declared a state of disaster following an electricity crisis that has caused nationwide power outages of up to 10 hours a day, and millions of people are turning to a smartphone app to help them navigate outages. The app, known as EskomSePush, plays on the name of South Africa’s state power company, Eskom, and some vulgar Afrikaans slang that certainly can’t be spelled here. Recently renamed ESP, it sends alerts 55 minutes before the power cut. Two South African software developers, Dan Southwood-Wells and Herman Maritz, created ESP in 2014 when scheduled power outages were starting to be more widespread and disruptive. But over the past year, the app has taken off. Since September, there have been nearly two million downloads for a total of seven million users. Southwood-Wells and Maritz know they’re tapping into national frustration, and so they’re trying to inject some humor into app outage notices, like including an image of a braai, the South African equivalent of a barbecue, to let users know that they will not be using their stoves for several hours. We’re trying to shed some light on a dark situation, Maritz said. Lynsey Chutel, essay writer, Johannesburg. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/07/briefing/xi-china-us-suppression-asia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos