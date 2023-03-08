PML-N leader Maryam slams former CJ Nisar for facilitating Imran Khan





March 8, 2023

ISLAMABAD — PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif lambasted former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday for what she said facilitated PTI President Imran Khan at the prime minister’s seat.

Addressing a rally in Sheikhupura, the chief organizer of the PML-N recalled how the ex-CJP had withdrawn the certificate of sadiq and ameen from the president of the PTI.

She was referring to Nisars’ statement from a day ago when he said that the Supreme Court had not declared Imran Khan sadiq and amen (truthful and honest) unreservedly and in all aspects of his conduct in his 2017 verdict in favor of the PTI leader.

Maryam said Nisar, whom she called a liar, put the fate of the nation in the hands of a drug addict.

The person who is not sane has been installed in the prime minister’s office, Maryam said, calling Imran the biggest coward in Pakistan’s history.

The PML-N leader accused Imran of hiding at his home for six months on the pretext of not being able to move because of the cast on his leg.

If I was a follower of the PTI, I would have died of shame, she said, adding that Imrans’ lawyers informed the court that their client cannot appear because he has become disabled.

Maryam advised the PTI leader to borrow courage from his father Nawaz Sharif. Whoever used to make fun of back pain, platelets and cancer is now listing medical conditions I’m ashamed to even mention.

She asked the Sheikhupura crowd if they had ever seen Nawaz hiding behind illness.

The PML-N leader said Imran was stuck in an enigma and was scared because the charges against him were legitimate. If he shows up, he’ll get caught and even if he doesn’t show up, he’ll get caught.

Maryam accused Imran of hiding his offshore company, Toshakhana’s donations and foreign funding accounts. He hid 55 billion rupees not only from the public but also from his cabinet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianews.network/pml-n-chief-maryam-rails-against-former-chief-justice-nisar-for-facilitating-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos