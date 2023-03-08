Indonesia announces subsidies to boost adoption of electric vehicles – The Diplomat





Pacific silver | Economy | South East Asia President Joko Widodo hopes to turn Indonesia into a leading manufacturer of batteries and electric vehicles.

A Tesla Model S electric vehicle on display at an exhibition in Zhengzhou city, China’s Henan province, Nov. Credit: Depositphotos

Advertisement Indonesia has unveiled a subsidy program to boost domestic electric vehicle (EV) sales, as part of its broader efforts to accelerate EV adoption and attract investment from major car and battery makers. Policy announcement on Monday, Chief Minister Luhut Pandjaitan and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said it will cover sales of 200,000 electric motorcycles and 35,900 electric cars. It will also cover the conversion of 50,000 combustion engine motorcycles to electric propulsion systems. The grant program, which will start on March 20, complements Indonesia’s efforts to develop domestic production facilities for electric vehicles to take advantage of the country’s rich reserves of nickel, a key component of the lithium-ion batteries used. in electric vehicles. President Joko Widodo has set himself the goal of creating electric vehicles 20 percent of all cars by 2025. Luhut previously expressed hopes for indonesia become one of the first three countries in the world to produce batteries for electric vehicles as well as electric cars by 2027. The government did not announce the total budget for the program, but said 7 million rupees (about $460) would be paid to manufacturers and retailers for each new electric motorcycle sold and each converted to electric. To be eligible, a company must ensure that the motorcycle is manufactured locally or that at least 40% of its components are of national origin. Diplomatic brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter Luhut said the policy would make Indonesia more attractive to major electric vehicle producers and that it was currently finalizing negotiations with two major global automakers, Reuters reported. “We hope this new policy will make our position much stronger than before,” he added. “If we don’t give (incentives), they won’t come to us. Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month. Although he did not name any of the companies, recent reports suggest that Chinese automaker BYD Group and US electric vehicle maker Tesla are finalization agreements to invest in domestic electric vehicle production facilities in Indonesia. Last August, Tesla contracts signed worth about $5 billion to buy materials for its batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia. The South Korean firms LG and Hyundai have started construction on battery and electric car assembly plants in Indonesia, while German BASF and French mining company Eramet ready to invest $2.6 billion in a nickel processing facility for use in electric vehicle batteries. For one thing, Teslas announced last week that it build a new factory in Mexico has raised questions about whether it still intends to invest in a similar facility in Asia. Indonesia’s ambitious plans for electric vehicles face many challenges, from the high price of electric vehicles and lack of charging infrastructure to international resistance to the nickel export restrictions that Indonesia has introduced. to encourage foreign investment in nickel processing. As William Yuen Yee noted in these pages last month, another thorny challenge for the Indonesian government is balancing its desire to promote Indonesian state-owned enterprises while attracting foreign investment to make its electric vehicle dreams a reality. reality. Advertisement If successful, this grant program represents a step on what could be a very long road.

