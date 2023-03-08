Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of 4th India-Australia test









Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]March 08 (ANI): Preparations for the fourth India-Australia test in the Border-Gavaskar series are underway and will feature the prime ministers of India and Australia watching the game.

Banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were unfurled to commemorate the occasion on the first day of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match in Ahmedabad on March 9.

On Monday, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell told ANI that the Australian Prime Minister will pay a three-day visit to India from March 8 and will travel to Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

He informed ANI that Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese will watch the first day of the ongoing fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on March 9.

“One of the things that unites the two countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on the first day of matches in Ahmedabad,” he said. The ongoing fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy test between India and Australia will kick off from March 9 in Ahmedabad.

India currently leads the series by 2-1. If they win the final test, they will advance to the ICC World Test Championship final, where they will face Australia in London from June 7.

India had won the first test in Nagpur by one set and 132 runs. They followed it up with a six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test. Both tests were completed within three days.

Australia prevented the possibility of facing a whiteout by winning the third Test at Indore by nine wickets in three days.

Indian Test Team for Fourth Test v Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat. ,

The Australian High Commissioner to India has also informed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also participate in the Holi festival celebrations. (ANI)

