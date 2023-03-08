Xi Jinping Makes Unprecedented Call Against US For Complete Containment, Encirclement And Repression Of China

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a rare public attack on the United States, accusing it of trying to “contain” China. Xi made the comments at an annual meeting of a Communist Party advisory body, where he met with industry and business groups.

Xi accused Western countries, led by the United States, of implementing “full containment, encirclement and suppression of China, adding that such efforts have brought “serious challenges” to China’s development and prosperity. China’s continued economic growth, according to the New York Times. reported.

Michael Swaine, Principal Investigator at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraftsaid he was unaware that the Chinese leader had made such targeted criticism of the United States before.

Swaine told The Times, to his knowledge, it was the first time the Chinese leader had come out publicly and identified the United States as taking such action.

In the meantime, Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister warned Washington that it risks “conflict and confrontation” if it does not “cut the brakes” on its current course.

In a speech on the sidelines of an ongoing session of China’s legislature, Qin accused the United States of using underhanded tactics to contain and suppress China.

The United States says it seeks to supplant China but does not seek conflict. Yet, in reality, its so-called competition means containing and suppressing China in every way, Qin said.

If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no guardrail can prevent the derailment and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations, he added. Qin previously served as Chinese Ambassador to the United States.

Washington has imposed economic restrictions on China, including a 2022 ban on the export of certain semiconductors to the country.

The United States has accused China of undermining a “rules-based order”. Tensions escalated last month after Washington accused China of flying a “spy balloon” over US soil, which China says was a stray weather plane.