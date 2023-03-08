Boris Johnson wants his own father knighted





Home page Policy Will: Alexander Eser-Ruperti Divide Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of nepotism in honoring his own father. London Things are calming down on the ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson probably not in this lifetime. After the ousted head of government, one of the most likely most outrageous terms in British history was supposed to end early, it in no way took a back seat. Johnson still has a lot of influence with the Conservatives, he is still being heard. Apart from political positions, Johnson remains present in the media, among other things with a very controversial proposal as part of his resignation. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to knight Father Stanley Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a startling offer as part of his resignation honors list following his resignation as Prime Minister last year. As the Time reported, Johnson suggests knighting his father, Stanley Johnson. Public statements on the reports remained from Boris Johnson, who is currently among others refine your confession of lifeso far away. The Johnsons: Former Prime Minister Boris and his father Stanley. (File image) IMAGO/Andrew Parsons/Parsons Media The list allows an outgoing Prime Minister or Prime Minister to Britain, ask the monarch for honors for certain people. The head of government can appoint an arbitrarily long list of people who should receive a title of nobility or lesser honor after their resignation. Loud is on the Johnson list Time Father Stanley, among up to 100 other names. His list would be considerably longer than that of his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron. Johnson is again threatened with accusations of nepotism: in 2020 he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a seat in the House of Lords. Pete Wishart of the Scottish National Party spoke at the time of the worst kind of nepotism, not only that he should now have his claims confirmed. Boris Johnson: With scandals at the top See the photo gallery Sexism allegations against Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Allegations of sexism have been raised against Boris Johnson’s father Stanley in the past. Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist had a strong 2021 Guardian said Stanley Johnson touched her at Conservative Party conferences. According to the newspaper, Nokes, herself chair of the House of Commons Women’s and Equality Committee, reported, among other things, a contact with Ges and a vulgar remark by the former MEP . Stanley Johnson denies the allegations. His son Boris, for his part, had been accused as Prime Minister of failing to take decisive action against sexism in Downing Street. Johnson himself had said there was no room for sexism in the Policythe opposition, however, saw too little initiative against sexism. Labor politician Angela Rayner told Boris Johnson at the time: You are ultimately responsible for the culture and activities that take place in Downing Street under your leadership. His father’s appointment as a knight raises many questions. (ales)

