Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider electoral loyalty to Erdogan





But Reuters interviews with nearly 30 residents last week in Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman and Gaziantep – provinces where white tents dot the landscape of sagging or crumbling buildings – suggest that political loyalties, even among diehard Erdogan supporters, are changing. “I completely changed my mind,” said a student from rural Kahramanmaras, who like others was reluctant to give his name. “We breathe AKP here but this earthquake changed everything for us. These people don’t know what they are doing.” The deadliest disaster in Turkey’s modern history devastated towns and villages and killed tens of thousands of people a month ago, mostly in a conservative stronghold that has strongly backed Erdogan and the AKP for two decades. Read more: Pakistan nominates Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize Although this is only a small sample of the 14 million people affected by the earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, the opinions of those interviewed shed light on how these voters, for the mostly rural and working class, could affect presidential and parliamentary elections. Many have resented years of permissive AKP building policies that allowed concrete apartments up to eight stories high – thousands of which were destroyed in the tremors. Some were angered by what they saw like insensitive statements by politicians including Erdogan, who last week apologized for a quake response that could have been quicker, while others ridiculed the government’s plan to rebuild the region in just one year . But people also found it hard to imagine voting for the opposition parties and their new candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The AKP has ruled Turkey with few serious electoral challenges since 2002, and party insiders told Reuters they were aware of the anger of their voter base in the southeast, but were confident that a combination of rapid reconstruction and confused opposition would bring victory. A party official said he would “redirect” residents’ attention to reconstruction efforts and that no one but Erdogan could do that quickly. Another said they would showcase reconstruction in an area where 227,000 buildings have collapsed or are at risk of demolition. Pollsters mostly avoided polling those in the disaster area, while national surveys found the AKP maintained support. They point to close electoral competition despite a cost-of-living crisis that had gripped Turks long before the 7.8-magnitude quake and aftershocks sparked more criticism of the government. UNCONVINCING OPPOSITION The centrist opposition bloc finally nominated former civil servant Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) since 2010, as its candidate on Monday. The region voted 65% or more for the AKP and its nationalist ally the MHP in the last elections in 2018. Many residents told Reuters that opposition parties were late in nominating a candidate and that they would only support one with nationalist roots, like Ankara. Mayor Mansur Yavas – who is expected to be one of Kilicdaroglu’s vice-presidents if they win. A building materials trader in Adiyaman, a city of 650,000 whose downtown is a wasteland of crumbling concrete, scoffed at the idea of ​​Kilicdaroglu as president. Umur, a young city accountant, said he intended to vote for the opposition for the very first time, but only if the candidate was “a low-key, efficient person like Yavas”.

