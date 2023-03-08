PM Modi meets Assam Chief Minister and Council of Ministers





Prime Minister Modi held a closed meeting with the Assam Council of Ministers. Guwahati, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a closed-door meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet on Tuesday at a guesthouse here, officials said. There was, however, no media briefing on what happened at the meeting. Later, Mr. Sarma tweeted: “A rare privilege for my Cabinet colleagues to have had the opportunity to obtain the blessings and margdarshan of Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, today in Guwahati.” According to officials, the meeting, which was held here at the Koinadhora state guesthouse, lasted nearly two hours. A rare privilege for my Cabinet colleagues to have had the opportunity to obtain the blessings and margdarshan of the Honorable PM Shri @Narendra Modi Ji, today in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/4x6EtxVz76 Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 7, 2023 Health Minister Keshab Mahanta had said on Monday that the functioning of all departments was to be discussed, but gave no specific details. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to the northeast to attend swearing-in ceremonies for new governments in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. Prime Minister Modi had arrived here in the morning and left for Shillong by helicopter to attend the swearing-in of the government led by Conrad Sangma. He then attended the swearing in of the Council of Ministers led by Neiphiu Rio in Kohima. The Prime Minister returned to Guwahati in the evening and was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and CM Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. “I welcomed him at Guwahati Airport with Hon. Governor Shri @Gulab_kataria ji. Looking forward to a day full of learnings, blessings and joy in the presence of Hon. Prime Minister,” tweeted Mr Sarma. As the Prime Minister left the airport, large numbers of people greeted him with a shower of flowers on his cavalcade, with members of different communities performing songs and dance numbers to mark the occasion of Holi. “These are colors of joy, affection and admiration for Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji on the eve of Holi in Guwahati,” the chief minister tweeted. PM Modi was seen waving to performers. He took to Twitter to share photos from his visit to the state and wrote that he was “overwhelmed with the love and affection bestowed upon him in Guwahati”. Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Sarma claimed that vote-banking policy had been overshadowed by development policy, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in the North East have “never witnessed such love and care from the Center. We feel truly blessed,” he said. The prime minister is due to leave for Agartala from Guwahati on Wednesday morning to attend the swearing-in of the Manik Saha-led BJP government in Tripura. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Women Agniveers in training in Bangalore

