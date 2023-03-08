China’s Xi has mixed feelings about CATL’s dominance in the battery market





SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL (300750.SZ) on Monday he has mixed feelings about its status as the world’s biggest battery maker – remarks that come at a time where the company rapidly expands overseas and moves to undermine domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company controls 37% of the global battery market, Xi reportedly said he was “both happy and worried,” happy with his leadership position but concerned about the risks. Xi was speaking at a closed-door meeting with industry and commerce officials on the sidelines of the parliament’s annual session, according to a statement released by the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday. CATL has built plants overseas and agreed last month to license its technology to a new plant Ford Motor Co (FN) is building in Michigan. He also offered to cut costs for Chinese automakerssources said, looking to fend off challenges from smaller domestic rivals such as CALB (3931.HK) and EVE Energy, (300014.SZ) which have expanding factories this year. “Emerging industries need to do a good job of planning, determining the size of the market and where the risks are,” Xi said. “They should avoid advancing alone in an invincible way, only to get caught by others and fail in the end.” Xi added that companies need to strike a balance between development and security. CATL did not respond to a request for comment. Xinhua did not say whether Zeng responded to Xi, but state broadcaster CCTV reported that Zeng said Xi was very satisfied with the development of the new energy industry and asked private companies to lead. development and innovation. Shares of the company fell 1.6% on Tuesday, in line with a decline in China’s blue chip CSI300 index. THE FORD OFFER IN A VIEWPOINT Beijing has tightened its grip on the country’s biggest companies in recent years, regulating how they do business in China and abroad in areas ranging from fundraising to data security. At the same time, it is under increasing pressure from Washington, which has restricted Chinese companies’ access to advanced AI chips and other semiconductors, citing national security. In an expansion of those tensions, Republican Senator Marco Rubio last month called on the Biden administration to review CATL’s deal with Ford, saying it would deepen US reliance on the Chinese Communist Party. for battery technology. China also plans to review the deal to ensure that the Chinese company’s core technology is not shared with the US automaker, Bloomberg reported last month. Dong Yang, an official with China EV100, the country’s leading auto industry think tank, released a lengthy defense of the deal this week, saying the benefits of the collaboration far outweighed the risks of technology leak. The Ford-CATL partnership will be a win-win for both parties without threatening China’s leadership in the electric vehicle industry, Dong wrote. Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Goodman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

