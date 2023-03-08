Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider electoral loyalty to Erdogan

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might have counted on strong support from voters in Cigdemtepe and other villages and towns in southeastern Turkey in the past, but a huge earthquake and slow rescue response have made once loyal support more uncertain.

There are signs that his AKP party (AKP) is becoming increasingly aware that it cannot take past votes for granted, as officials talk of accelerating reconstruction plans ahead of the May elections, which could prove the most difficult of Erdogan’s more than two decades in power.

“This whole village voted AKP even though nobody knows why,” said a truck driver in Cigdemtepe, which is perched above cotton and garlic fields in Kahramanmaras province, an area where urban centers entire were destroyed.

“The earthquake definitely changed our opinion because first responders and tents arrived very late,” he said.

The scale of the challenge Erdogan faces is difficult to determine, given the lack of polls in the region. Moreover, the opposition dithered before finally agreeing on a candidate to challenge Erdogan, which unsettled voters, while experts say those affected by the quake could quickly change their minds.

But Reuters interviews with nearly 30 residents last week in Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman and Gaziantep provinces, where white tents dot the landscape of crumbling or crumbling buildings, suggest that political loyalties even among diehard Erdogan supporters , are changing.

“I completely changed my mind,” said a student from rural Kahramanmaras, who like others was reluctant to give his name. “We breathe AKP here but this earthquake changed everything for us. These people don’t know what they are doing.”

The deadliest disaster in Turkey’s modern history devastated towns and villages and killed tens of thousands of people a month ago, mostly in a conservative stronghold that has strongly backed Erdogan and the AKP for two decades.

Although this is only a small sample of the 14 million people affected by the earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, the opinions of those interviewed shed light on how these voters, for the mostly rural and working class, could affect presidential and parliamentary elections.

Many have resented years of permissive AKP building policies that allowed eight-story concrete apartments to be erected – thousands of which were destroyed in the tremors.

Some were angered by what they saw as callous statements by political leaders including Erdogan, who last week asked for forgiveness for a quake response that could have been quicker, while others ridiculed the government’s plan to rebuild the region in just one year.

But people also find it hard to imagine voting for the opposition parties and their new candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The AKP has ruled Turkey with few serious electoral challenges since 2002, and party insiders told Reuters they were aware of the anger of their voter base in the southeast, but were confident that a combination of rapid reconstruction and confused opposition would bring victory.

A party official said he would “redirect” residents’ attention to reconstruction efforts and that no one but Erdogan could do that quickly. Another said they would showcase reconstruction in an area where 227,000 buildings have collapsed or are at risk of demolition.

Pollsters mostly avoided polling those in the disaster area, while national surveys found the AKP maintained support. They point to close electoral competition despite a cost-of-living crisis that had gripped Turks long before the 7.8-magnitude quake and aftershocks sparked more criticism of the government.

Unconvincing opposition

The centrist opposition bloc finally nominated former civil servant Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) since 2010, as its candidate on Monday.

The region voted 65% or more for the AKP and its nationalist ally the MHP in the last elections in 2018. Many residents told Reuters that opposition parties were late in nominating a candidate and that they would only support one with nationalist roots, like Ankara. Mayor Mansur Yavas who should be one of Kilicdaroglu’s vice-presidents in case of victory.

A construction materials trader in Adiyaman, a city of 650,000 whose downtown is a wasteland of crumbling concrete, scoffed at the idea of ​​Kilicdaroglu as president.

Umur, a young city accountant, said he intended to vote for the opposition for the very first time, but only if the candidate was “a low-key, efficient person like Yavas”.

“It is not wise to organize elections”

Officials briefly broached the idea of ​​delaying the election – before backtracking and moving forward with a May 14 date, a move some are struggling to understand.

“It is not wise to hold elections in May. People are suffering, we are still suffering,” said Mahmut, an insurer in the town of Besni, where after the earthquake he said he heard his cousins ​​under the rubble for two days before their voices came out. stop.

Erdogan’s pardon request had been poorly received, he said, adding that he normally votes for the MHP.

“There are many who want to vote for the opposition…and I could too, but I wouldn’t vote for Kilicdaroglu because he didn’t win any elections,” he said.

Mehmet, 52, a construction contractor living with his wife and child in a tent in Adiyaman, said ‘everyone’ votes for Erdogan as president and so does he, but he would punish the AKP party by voting for the MHP.

Mehmet Ali Kulat, chairman of polling firm MAK, said that based on previous earthquakes, survivors tend to blame the government first, then later on those who are rebuilding homes.

There are only about 55 buildings in Igdeli, where villagers have erected their own tents and intend to rebuild.

“The government of the past 20 years is not working for the people,” said Mehmet, a 70-year-old farmer. “I don’t think the opposition is up to the task either. But we need fundamental change. Rappler.com