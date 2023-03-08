End of the national working meeting, the WSIS asks President Joko Widodo not to sign the Perpres publisher’s right project

Jakarta – koranprogresif.co.id – All cyber media press companies that are members of the Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Union (WSIS) have declared their rejection of the draft Presidential Regulations (Perpres) on Sustainable Media “Publisher Right” editor.

This was the decision of the WSIS National Working Meeting (Rakernas) which was read out by WSIS Central General President Firdaus on the occasion of the WSIS 6th Anniversary at the Press Council Hall, Jakarta on Tuesday (03/07 /2023) evening.

The Breakout Session on Publishers Rights at the National WSIS Working Meeting was chaired by Sihono HT (WSIS Yogyakarta), Secretary Bustam (WSIS West Papua), HM Members Gratitude (WSIS West Nusa Tenggara), Aldin Nainggolan (SMSI Aceh), Fajar Arifin (SMSI Lampung).

In the court’s decision to determine, first, participants in the WSIS National Working Meeting strongly rejected the President’s Publishers’ Rights Regulations which restricted the existence rights of small media companies. Secondly, the presidential decree on the rights of publishers reinforces the hegemony of mainstream media and shuts down start-up media.

Third, the presidential decree on publishers’ rights creates unfair commercial competition and is contrary to the spirit of Law No. 40 of 1999 on the press.

Fourthly, WSIS, as a constituent of the Press Council, urges the Press Council not to propose a draft presidential decree to the President to regulate the press.

Fifth, ask the Press Council to maintain the survival of small media companies in Indonesia.

Sixth, ask President Joko Widodo not to sign the draft presidential decree on publishers’ rights submitted by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology or anyone else.

Seventh, to appeal to all the apparatuses of the Indonesian government not to interfere in the issuing of regulations relating to media companies other than those contained in Law No. 40 of 1999 relating to the press.

Eighth, WSIS members make a firm commitment to abide by the journalistic code of ethics and press laws, as well as the guidelines for online media reporting.

The WSIS has categorically declared that it rejects Perpres’ project for the right of sustainable media publishers. This decision was the result of the national WSIS working meeting attended by all representatives from 34 provinces of Indonesia.

*Contrary to the spirit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia*

This has caused anxiety among WSIS members across Indonesia, who therefore feel troubled by the appearance of Article 8, Chapter V, Paragraphs 1 and 2 in the draft Presidential Regulations.

Even the draft presidential decree is contrary to the spirit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo who wants to revive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (UMKM/UKM) through youth-initiated media entrepreneurship across the country.

The President has conveyed this commitment on several occasions, even at the G-20 event in Bali in November 2022, this commitment was reaffirmed by President Joko Widodo to encourage the growth and development of MSMEs and start-ups in the country.

Meanwhile, Article 8 will kill that spirit. In the opinion of WSIS, Article 8 of the Draft Perpers clearly does not leave room for the majority of online media in the regions, small media which are in fact MSMEs.

Article 8 chapter V concerning press companies in the draft presidential decree submitted to President Joko Widodo reads as follows:

(1). The press companies authorized to submit applications to the Press Council for the implementation of the corporate responsibility of the digital platform are the press companies that have been verified by the Press Council.

(2). News organizations that have not been vetted by the Press Council can request verification from the Press Council.

There are fears that the verification of the media by the Press Council will interfere with the freedom of the press in the country which is guaranteed by the Press Law number 40 of 1999 which should be a common guideline.

DPR-RI Commission II Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung, Central PWI Chairman Atal S Depari, WSIS Board of Directors, TNI Major General (Purn.) Joko Warsito, Sri Datuk Panglima Tjut were present at the WSIS anniversary event. Erwin Suparjo, WSIS Advisor, Ervik Ari Susanto, General Chairman of Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Publishers Association, Iman Handiman, Chairman of WSIS National Cyber ​​Agency, Rear Admiral TNI Purn. Agus Setiadji, Vice President of the Press Council for the period 2019-2022, Hendry Ch Bangun, and the WSIS Advisory Council, KH. Mr. Mashum Hidayatullah, Theodorus Dar Edi Yoga and GS Ashok Kumar. (red).