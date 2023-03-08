In Holi, PM Modi says, May the colors of joy and enthusiasm | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colors, and wished people’s lives to be always filled with colors of joy and enthusiasm. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Best wishes for Holi. May the colors of joy and enthusiasm always flow into your life. Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi!”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo) (HT_PRINT) Modi led other leaders to tweet Holi wishes. Read also | Best wishes, images, WhatsApp status, messages and greetings to celebrate Holi the festival of colors Congratulations and best wishes to you all on the occasion of Holi. A symbol of joy, merriment and harmony, may this festival fill your life with new colors of success, happiness and good health, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. May the holiday of Holi fill everyone’s life with new colors and may the nation be painted in the color of unity. I wish everyone a very happy holiday! Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Best wishes to all compatriots for the auspicious festival of Holi. May this festival of colors bring happiness, prosperity and much happiness in your life. May the foundation of our mutual brotherhood in society grow stronger, National Party Leader Aam Aadmi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Warm greetings to all compatriots of Holi, the festival of color, enthusiasm, joy and cheerfulness. May this festival of happiness breathe new energy into all your lives, tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Holi is a religious holiday celebrated with great pomp. It is considered the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali. On this day, people play with colors, water, flowers and more, children and adults smear Gulal on each other and people seek blessings from their elders. People visit their friends and relatives and also enjoy Holi delicacies like gujiya, thandai and more after playing Holi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kanishka is a journalist at the Hindustan Times press office. When she’s not in the newsroom, you’ll find her on the streets of Delhi, exploring gourmet cafes or capturing the world through her lens.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/on-holi-pm-modi-says-may-the-colors-of-joy-and-enthusiasm-101678244764067.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos