Turkey raises tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by 40%

Turkey’s move comes just after BYD teamed up with a local distributor to sell its vehicles locally

Turkey has raised import tariffs on electric vehicles produced in China as it prepares to start manufacturing its first domestically produced electric vehicle through the Togg brand.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has revealed it will impose an additional 40% tariff on electric vehicles made in China, Bloomberg reports. This comes at a particularly inopportune time for the world’s second-largest electric vehicle maker, BYD, which recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish distributor ALJ Turkiye to enter the local market with its passenger and light commercial vehicles.

The new tariff follows electric vehicle sales that nearly tripled in 2022 to 7,733 units. This is partly due to lower consumption tax rates than combustion engine cars and means electric vehicles now account for just over 1% of the passenger car market in Turkey.

The Turkish government no doubt hopes that making Chinese-made electric vehicles more expensive will encourage more locals to buy Togg’s future electric vehicles.

The company’s first model will take the form of an SUV and will be launched before the end of this year. It was unveiled as a concept in 2019 and the production model will be quite similar, as our latest spy photographers recently revealed.

The vehicle will be based on a platform dedicated to electric vehicles and will be offered in two different powers. The entry-level model will have a single electric motor driving the rear wheels with 200hp and 310 miles (500km) of range while a dual-motor AWD variant will also be sold with 400hp and 248 miles (400km). ) autonomy .