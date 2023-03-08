Politics
US Plot Against China Poses Serious Challenges
Chinese dictator Xi Jinping told a panel of Communist Party officials on Monday that America and its Western allies were executing a plot to secure his country’s “complete containment,” which has brought “serious challenges.”
Xi’s remarks, appearing in the Chinese-language version of the official Xinhua news agency, reportedly came during a panel presentation on the ongoing “two sessions”, the annual gatherings of China’s two legislative bodies, the People’s National Assembly (APN). and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). It preceded an extended press conference on Tuesday by Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who repeated many of Xi’s warnings about the United States and suggested that confrontation with China’s genocidal acts, the theft of large-scale intellectual property or other international malfeasance could lead to war.
The “two sessions,” entirely dominated by the Communist Party, generally endorse Xi’s policy proposals and work out details of funding appropriations at the federal level. Lawmakers are using the meeting to address the country’s most important domestic issues. This year, according to Chinese state media, participants are expected to devote much of their time to adopting policies that encourage women to have more children, as the country’s birth rate threatens long-term economic prospects. .
Xi makes multiple appearances at the “two sessions” despite having no formal legislative power.
Speaking on Monday, Xi urged lawmakers to “dare to fight” against the alleged plot.
Western countries, led by the United States, have implemented a comprehensive containment and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to the country’s development, Xi reportedly said. said.Faced with profound and complex changes in the international and national environment, we must remain calm, remain focused, strive for progress while preserving stability, act, be united and dare to fight.
Xi reportedly predicted that the “risks and challenges” posed by the Western conspiracy would “only increase and worsen” over time.
Xi’s message to the CPPCC contained much of the same language, encouraging lawmakers to “have the courage to fight back as the country faces profound and complex changes in the domestic and international landscape.” according at Singapore’s Channel News Asia. Xi also encouraged lawmakers to come up with policies that make China’s economy as independent and therefore not beholden to human rights or other sanctions as possible.
During his press conference On Tuesday, Qin, the foreign minister, also accused America of working to obstruct the Communist Party’s primary interests. Qin’s remarks were more bellicose than Xi’s, as he repeatedly suggested that China and America could go to war, with “catastrophic consequences” for the world.
Qin complained once again that the US government shot down an invading Chinese plane violating its airspace, an alleged “weather” balloon that the Communist Party says accidentally strayed off its intended travel route, by coincidence above some of the most sensitive US military sites.
“In violation of the spirit of international law and customary international practice, the United States acted with a presumption of guilt,” Qin said, describing leftist Chairman Joe Biden’s decision to knock the ball down after he crossed the American continent. and Alaska. “He overreacted, used force and dramatized the accident, creating a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided.”
The “so-called ‘competition’ of the United States means containing and repressing China in every way and locking the two countries into a zero-sum game,” Qin said. “His so-called ‘establishment of guardrails’ for China-US relations and ‘not seeking conflict’ actually means that China should not respond with words or actions when it is slandered or attacked. “
“It’s just not possible!” Qin fumed. “If the United States does not brake but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no guardrail can prevent the derailment, and there will surely be conflicts and clashes. Who will bear the catastrophic consequences?
Qin also claimed that Taiwanese “separatism”, i.e. the recognition that Taiwan is a sovereign state independent of communist China, with its own democratically elected federal government, was “incompatible with peace”.
“For peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, its real threat is the separatist forces for Taiwan independence. [the legitimate Taiwanese government]Qin proclaimed.
The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty, a move to appease China under former President Jimmy Carter’s administration. However, he engages in trade, including the sale of military equipment, domestically.
China’s ‘two sessions’ have so far resulted in two major budget decisions: a 7.2% increase in China’s defense budget, the largest since before the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, and the $24 billion allocation for “coronavirus control,” a particularly large amount given Beijing claimed in December that it had ended its large-scale shutdowns and mass confinement in quarantine camps for patients.
Chinese state media called the increase in the military budget to $225 billion “limited” and necessary.
Regarding the collapse in the birth rate, state media that foreshadowed the legislative sessions revealed that some lawmakers planned to propose a variety of policies ranging from free higher education for mothers to sex education in kindergartens.
