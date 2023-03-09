Boris Johnson warned Dominic Raab about his conduct and gave evidence as part of a bullying investigation





He held cabinet posts throughout Mr Johnson’s three-year tenure, but moved between posts. Initially, Mr Raab was foreign secretary, but he was reshuffled to the justice ministry in September 2021, with government sources at the time saying Mr Raab had resisted the move. The length of Mr Johnson’s interview with Mr Tolley and the full content of what was discussed is not known. But the revelation that Mr Johnson warned Mr Raab about his conduct is a major development in the investigation, indicating there were concerns at the top of Government. Mr Raab replaced Mr Johnson in the Commons dispatch box during the latter’s premiership, first as First Secretary of State and then as Deputy Prime Minister. Ongoing investigation Spokespersons for Mr Johnson and Mr Raabs declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph, citing the fact that the investigation is ongoing. The investigation appears to be in its final phase. Rishi Sunak said he would wait to see the outcome before making a decision on Mr Raab’s future in the Cabinet. Mr Raab played a central role in both of Mr Sunak’s Conservative Party leadership campaigns last year, including speaking at the launch of the former Chancellors’ candidacy in Downing Street this summer. Mr Raab has defended the right of inquiry to do its job before decisions are made, telling Sky News last month: We believe innocent until proven guilty in this country. During the same interview, Mr Raab said he would resign if the investigation turns out against him, saying: If an allegation of bullying is confirmed, I will resign. Mr Johnson’s involvement in an inquiry into Mr Sunak’s deputy prime minister is the latest twist in a political relationship that has played a central role in shaping British politics over the past year. Mr Sunak resigned as chancellor last July, helping to spark a wave of ministerial resignations which led to Mr Johnson announcing his resignation. Mr Johnson then tried to beat Mr Sunak in the race to replace Liz Truss after announcing his resignation after just six weeks as Prime Minister, but eventually dropped out of the competition. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Adam Tolley KC is independently investigating the allegations against Dominic Raab. It would not be appropriate to comment further while this continues.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/03/08/boris-johnson-warned-dominic-raab-conduct-gave-evidence-bullying/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos