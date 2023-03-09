Boris Johnson privately warned Dominic Raab of his conduct during the Prime Minister’s report





The former Tory leader is said to have provided evidence to Adam Tolley KC, the independent lawyer who reviews a number of formal complaints made by senior officials against Mr Raab. According to the Daily Telegraph, which first revealed that Mr Johnson was involved in the investigation into the bullying of his former Cabinet colleague, it is highly unusual for a former Prime Minister to be involved in an investigation launched by Downing Street. Spokespersons for Mr Johnson and Mr Raabs declined to comment to The Telegraph, The Times and the BBC on the matter. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Jeff Overs/BBC) It has been a week since Mr Raab was questioned by Mr Tolley, indicating that the official investigation may be drawing to a close. Several sources with knowledge of the investigation told the PA news agency that the deputy prime minister was questioned by the lead lawyer. Dozens of witnesses, including senior department officials, reportedly spoke to the inquest, which could determine Mr. Raab’s political fate. It was not known how many times he had been interrogated or when. Mr Raab arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (James Manning/PA) Mr Raab denied bullying and insisted he had behaved professionally throughout, but said he would resign if an allegation of bullying was confirmed. During the investigation, Mr. Tolley is expected to submit the allegations to Mr. Raab before finalizing his report. Rishi Sunak resisted calls to suspend his deputy during the investigation, including from former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry, the Labor Party and the FDA union which represents senior civil servants. Mr Raab denied bullying and insisted he had behaved professionally throughout (Gareth Fuller/PA) If the investigation is overwhelming, Mr Sunak will again face questions about what he knew of the allegations before bringing Mr Raab back to the Cabinet. Downing Street has only ruled out the Prime Minister was aware of official complaints, but sources say he had been tipped off about the behavior of his allies. The eight formal complaints relate to Mr Raab’s tenures as Foreign Secretary, Brexit Secretary and during his first stint as Justice Secretary. Mr Raab ordered the investigation in November after coming under pressure over numerous allegations, including that he was so humiliating to his junior colleagues that many were afraid to enter his office.

