House prepares bipartisan agreement on Trump and Biden family finances





Photo illustration: Ada Amer/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP and Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump and Biden families are inspiring potentially bipartisan House legislation, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Top House Oversight Committee leaders are seeking to channel intense partisan hostilities into reforms to classified documents and presidential family finances.

“There are seeds of real legislative promise,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, told Axios.

Driving the news: Oversight committee staff are working on legislation to require more financial disclosure from presidential family members and reform the National Archives’ process for retrieving classified documents at the end of presidential administrations, according to sources familiar with the news. talks.

“I think those are the two biggest areas … where there’s an opportunity for bipartisan legislation,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told Axios. Comer and Raskin have already had broad discussions about what might be doable on both fronts, the members told Axios.

Between the Lines: The source of some of the most partisan, made-for-TV ratings in Washington is an unlikely place for bipartisanship.

Although the two have clashed in televised hearings, Raskin, in an interview with Axios, called Comer a “serious legislator” he can work with in good faith. “I know he also has to deal with a very powerful and sometimes toxic MAGA wing within his caucus and… committee,” Raskin said.

Yes, but: A partisan divide could emerge over extending the disclosure mandate to family members not serving in government, and the talks are only at the rhetorical level, Raskin said.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California), a senior progressive oversight member, told Axios he sees no reason to compel disclosure of family members who are otherwise private citizens. “Why should we have, like, Chelsea Clinton [disclose] his finances, or Malia Obama? No,” Khanna said.

What they’re saying: Comer told Axios he hopes he can tackle “influence peddling” by family members of presidents.

Democrats “complained that the previous administration and family members were doing things that crossed the line with our adversaries,” he said. “I’m obviously complaining to this administration.” Raskin said he was “certainly” okay with requiring disclosures from family members with federal jobs, namely Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Raskin acknowledged a “structural problem where people could possibly influence a president by influencing the president’s family members.”

Overview: Ethical and legal issues surrounding Trump’s family, businesses and foreign investments have long been a source of investigation and criticism from Democrats.

The Democratic-led Oversight Committee under Trump investigated the decision to grant Kushner security clearances and spending by foreign governments at the Trump hotel in DC Republicans and conservative media have made Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden, prime targets. They raised concerns about the couple’s financial and business dealings with foreign actors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/03/08/congress-bipartisan-trump-biden-family-finances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos