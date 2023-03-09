Fox’s Rupert Murdoch thought Trump was going crazy





Rupert Murdoch said he thinks Trump is getting "cradder and crazier" after his 2020 loss. The candid assessment is included in new legal documents Dominion filed in its lawsuit against Fox News. The documents reveal that Fox News executives criticized Trump, while promoting his fraud allegations.

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch told an associate he thought Donald Trump was getting “cradder and crazier” after the then-president refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election.

Murdoch sent an email on Nov. 19, 2020, in which he wrote that Trump and his then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani were looking “crazier and crazier” – a British and Australian phrase for declining sanity.

He added that Giuliani “encouraged him and misled him”.

“The real danger is what he might do as president,” Murdoch wrote of Trump, according to legal documents. “Apparently, I don’t sleep or bounce off walls!”

“I don’t know about Melania, but the kids don’t help,” Murdoch added.

The candid assessment is included in a new trove of legal documents released by election machinery company Dominion in its $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

Dominion alleges Fox News promoted false claims by Trump and his allies that his machines were used in a plot to rob him of victory in 2020.

Private messages from Murdoch, his top lieutenants and star Fox News hosts published by Dominion reveal their uncertainty about how to handle Trump’s refusal to concede following his November 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

Murdoch, in the new posts, said he does not believe Trump’s voter fraud allegations and predicts that Trump will eventually relent and the news agenda will change.

“In another month, Trump will become irrelevant and we will have a lot to say about Biden, the Dems and the nominations,” he wrote to former Fox executive Preston Padden on November 23, 2020.

But Trump continued to deny the election results, and Fox News guests and hosts continued to push his stolen election claims to their audiences. In some posts, executives expressed concern that viewers would abandon the network unless it echoed Trump’s stolen campaign claims.

“Nobody wants Trump as an enemy,” Murdoch said in a Jan. 19, 2023, deposition.

When asked why, Murdoch replied “because he had a big, big audience.”

“Seventy-five million people voted for him,” Murdoch said.

Fox News claimed its right to air stolen campaign claims was protected by the First Amendment, and it reported but did not endorse them.

In a statement responding to the new claims, Fox News said Dominion was pushing “distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear Fox News and trample free speech and freedom of the press.”

