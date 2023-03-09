1 killed as police use water cannon and tear gas on Imran Khan supporters in Lahore





A Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activist was killed on Wednesday in a crackdown on supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan who gathered outside his residence in Lahore, defying a government ban on gatherings in the city.

The police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the PTI activists. The party, however, claimed its “peaceful” workers were arrested after reports emerged that the provincial capital had been placed under Article 144, banning public gatherings.

Police arrested more than 100 activists from Khan’s party.

“Ali Bilal (40), a PTI worker, was killed after sustaining a head injury while charging with a baton. More than a dozen were injured and the condition of three of them is very critical,” PTI official Shireen Mazari told the media.

She also said that female PTI workers had been attacked by water cannons. “They are using chemicals in the water from the water cannons fired at our female workers in particular.” Khan’s party said it would register a murder case against Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Lahore Police Chief Saddic Bilal Kamyana.

The PTI alleged that the victim Bilal was arrested and then brutally tortured by the police, which resulted in his death. politician.

After bloody clashes between police and his party activists, Khan called off the party’s “pro-judicial” rally from his Zaman Park residence in Data Darbar.

In a video address after the crackdown on party workers, Khan said: “Stop everything. We are not coming out of the rally we were supposed to because, I am saddened to say, all the measures they (the government) are taking are aimed at fleeing the elections. They are trying to make chaos spread and that is why I am asking my workers to finish it and go home. Khan said the government wanted an excuse to delay the elections in Punjab and for that it needed corpses. “The police arrested our 100 workers. We will not let the government and its managers succeed in their evil design,” he said.

“Unarmed Ali Bilal and our dedicated and passionate PTI worker murdered by Punjab Police. Shame, this brutality on unarmed PTI workers who came to attend an election rally. Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals. We will press charges against IG, CCPO and others for murder,” Khan said in a tweet.

Lahore police said 70 PTI workers were arrested. “One PTI worker was killed in clashes while 70 others were arrested. Three police officers were also injured in the clashes,” police said in a statement.

The police managed to remove all the PTI camps and workers from Khan’s residence and it is believed that if the government decides to arrest him, no obstacle can stand in his way.

Last Sunday, police failed to arrest Khan mainly due to resistance from a large number of PTI workers outside his residence.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

Police have registered at least 76 cases against the PTI leader since he was ousted from power in April last year.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced April 30 for elections in Punjab as per the Supreme Court order. The ruling coalition led by the PML-N in the Center has openly declared that the elections will not take place.

The interim Punjab government has imposed a ban on public gatherings in Lahore.

Earlier, a large contingent of police had placed containers and barriers in the way of Khan’s residence, blocking all entrances.

The police used water cannons, tear gas and truncheons against PTI workers, including women. Police herded resisting workers into police vans, the party said.

Riot police also destroyed the PTI workers’ cars that were parked in Zaman Park. Police officials also roughed up journalists who protested the action, he said.

“The police arrested a number of PTI workers who had gathered in Zaman Park,” senior PTI official Hammad Azhar told a press conference.

He said police tortured PTI workers and roughed up women.

“Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi launched the crackdown on PTI workers at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who directly heads the Punjab government,” he said, adding that it is the fear of Imran Khan that has angered the government.

“How come the government can ban gatherings in Lahore when elections in Punjab have been announced for April 30,” he asked.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah justified the police action, saying that “we had terrorist alerts from agencies”, hence the ban on public gatherings and gatherings imposed in Punjab.

