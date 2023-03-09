Ending Cabinet Uncertainty – Editorial

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Thu 9 March 2023





Editorial

Over the past few months, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has repeatedly hinted at an impending cabinet reshuffle, only to leave the public holding their breath every Wednesday, the president’s favorite day to announce cabinet replacements. The continued indecision points to a power game that only benefits the political elite in the run-up to the 2024 elections, but this must end for the public good.

For better or for worse, President Jokowi should keep his promise to shake up his cabinet or his government’s performance and credibility will be at stake as many of his ministers focus on next year’s elections.

Half of Indonesia Onward’s cabinet ministers are members of political parties that supported Jokowi’s re-election or, in the case of the Gerindra Party and the National Mandate Party (PAN), those who left the opposition camp to join the ruling coalition. Jokowi has asked all ministers to put their state duties ahead of their party interests, but the order may fall on deaf ears. While Jokowi leaves office in October 2024, his ministers and other politicians have yet to survive.

As the winner of the 2019 parliamentary elections, the president handed the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) four ministerial posts. Golkar got three, the National Awakening Party (PKB) three and Gerindra two, while the United Development Party (PPP) and PAN each got one.

The president got another chance to reshuffle his cabinet last month, when Zainudin Amali resigned as minister of sports and youth after his election as vice-president of the Football Association of Indonesia ( PSSI).

Jokowi could even lose his golden opportunity to reshuffle his cabinet, which he needs to do to deliver on his campaign promises and leave a lasting legacy after his term ends next year, so he would have to make up his mind and make some decisions bold now.

The Constitution gives the President the prerogative to appoint and remove Cabinet members, and no outside force can intervene. Jokowi’s coalition government also controls 80% of the House of Representatives, not to mention its high approval rating, according to several opinion polls.

Given the strong political and popular support he enjoys today, appointing nonpartisan technocrats to his government to help him finish his term with flying colors is an opportunity not to be missed.

Since last October, the president has repeatedly said he plans to reshuffle his cabinet after the pro-government NasDem party said it backed former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate. The Democratic Party and the Muslim-based Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) have also announced they will support Anies, who many believe is the antithesis of Jokowi.

Many, especially the PDI-P, pressured Jokowi to expel the NasDem from the government and thus his three cabinet ministers, but to no avail. Jokowi himself has expressed his dissatisfaction with NasDem’s decision to give his former education and culture minister a chance to run for president.

NasDem’s cabinet cadres are Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Environment and Forests Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate. Their ousting, if it occurs, will hardly affect the government’s control over the House.

Meanwhile, the president has signaled his readiness to endorse the 2024 candidacies of Defense Minister and Gerindra Chairman Prabowo Subianto, as well as Central Java Governor and PDI-P cadre Ganjar Pranowo. But the PDI-P, the largest political party in the country to which Jokowi also belongs, is still silent on his presidential choice.

Ganjar, Prabowo and Anies, in that order, have consistently topped a number of eligibility polls. The latest investigation by Kompas’ research division showed that Ganjar could beat both Prabowo and Anies in a two-horse race.

Many eyebrows have been raised over why the president continues to be reluctant to replace his ministers, despite promising to do so. Jokowi insists that he cannot replace Zainudin, simply because the Golkar politician has still not submitted his resignation letter, although Golkar chairman Airlangga has prepared Zainudin’s replacement.

The president should keep his speech on a cabinet reshuffle, or his credibility will take a hit, and the public will be left with another prolonged uncertainty.



