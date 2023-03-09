One dead as police use water cannons and tear gas on Imran Khans supporters in Lahore





Police officers come to the aid of their injured colleague during clashes with supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 8, 2023. | Photo credit: AP

Pakistani police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8, 2023, in the eastern city of Lahore. An activist from the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was killed. Two dozen Khan supporters have been arrested for defying a government ban on holding rallies, police said.

These developments followed Mr. Khan’s launch of provincial election campaigns on March 7 for eastern Punjab and northwestern provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of former Prime Minister held the majority in the last rounds of voting.

Mr Khan, now leader of the opposition, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022. He claimed his impeachment was illegal and also campaigned for a snap general election. The government of his successor, Mr Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected Mr Khan’s demands, saying the national vote will take place as planned later in the year 2023.

A senior leader of Mr Khan’s party, Mr Hammad Azhar, said police arrested dozens of their supporters ahead of the planned rally, which was due to start in the upscale Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore, where Mr Khan lives. . Police also brandished batons and briefly fired tear gas at the road leading to his house to disperse his supporters. Television footage showed at least one large truck spraying water, dispersing protesters.

Mr Khan, who was at home at the time, condemned the massive use of police violence against unarmed people. Mr. Fawad Chaudhry, another senior member of Mr. Khans’ party, tweeted that banning protests was the new weapon of Mr. Sharif’s fascist government and his imperialist forces. “Pakistani people have always fought for their rights,” Chaudhry added.

The 70-year-old former cricket star is embroiled in a series of court cases, including terrorism charges brought by police in various parts of the country. He has so far avoided arrest and claims the legal imbroglio was orchestrated by the government in an attempt to silence him.

On March 7, he accused the government of being behind the 76 lawsuits against him. He also claimed, without providing evidence, that his removal was illegal and a conspiracy between Mr. Sharif and Washington. The US and Pakistani governments have denied the allegations.

Mr Khan has lived in Lahore since November 2022, when he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally. Since then, he has only traveled to Islamabad once last week to appear in court in other cases against him.

