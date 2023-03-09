Reviews | The future of the Republican Party hangs in the balance





This way of thinking in a Republican primary is something new. Once upon a time, just about every Republican wanted to be a Reagan Republican. If the Trump camp has its way, Reaganism will have gone from passable in 2016 to affirmative vulnerability in 2024.

There are layers to this intra-Republican debate. It is certainly true that conservatives have become too obsessed with identifying with Ronald Reagan. The moment something becomes an -ism, it is likely to be simplified and ossified, and so it was.

Then there is the passage of time. Reagan left office 34 years ago. In 2020, more than half of Americans were under 40, which means they have no real memory of Reagan. Trying to run on a version of the Reagan platform again would be like doing the same with Abraham Lincoln’s agenda in 1899, or someone being a devoted sidekick to Joe Biden in the 2050s.

Neither the pro or anti-Reagan side tends to do justice to the true historical political figure, instead creating an archetype that is easy to embrace or reject. Reagan was right about a lot of things, wrong about some things (immigration), and flexible and practical as a successful practical politician should be.

Reagan was a free marketer, but not a doctrinaire. He accepted the fact of the New Deal.

He was a free trader, but acted to protect American automakers and Harley Davidson from Japanese imports.

While he was a warmonger in foreign policy, he was always cautious. The defense budget has increased and he has insisted on the deployment of intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe. He pursued missile defense despite fierce opposition. He was ruthless in his anti-Soviet rhetoric and armed anti-Soviet guerrillas. He vigorously promoted human rights.

On the other hand, he was cautious about deploying US troops overseas and withdrew from Lebanon after the devastating attack on the Marine barracks in Beirut. Although he called the Soviet Union an evil empire, he was willing to talk to Mikhail Gorbachev and even considered eliminating nuclear weapons during a summit with Gorbachev in Reykjavik.

Some populist nationalists tend to think that pre-Trump conservatism is complacent on social issues. But Reagan allied with the religious right and wrote an anti-abortion book while in office. He banned the use of federal funds for overseas abortions. He wanted a constitutional amendment to allow prayer in schools and said, the truth is that politics and morality are inseparable.

While Reagan ultimately came to define conventional republicanism, he took on his party’s liberal establishment and brought a populist voice to issues like the Panama Canal and crime.

It is therefore more complex than announced, but the so-called zombie reaganism against which the populists are rising up is a real phenomenon.

This short-sighted version of Reaganism does not sufficiently take into account the changing circumstances in the country over the past 30 years. Take taxes. The federal income tax burden is not as heavy for middle-class families as it was in the 1970s and 1980s, when inflation pushed them into tax brackets still higher. And Republicans have cut taxes so many times that any positive economic effect from further cuts is limited.

Nonetheless, for a very long time, the standard Republican approach to domestic policy, with some differences in emphasis, was to cut taxes and debt, with everything else taking a back seat. It turns out Trump ran on those two priorities as well in 2016, even though he was only serious about tax cuts. Unschooled in Republican orthodoxies, Trump mixed new policies and attitudes, on the border, rights, trade and foreign policy. He widened Overton’s window far beyond what most people would have thought possible.

Other Republicans should also offer an agenda to address the challenges of today, not those of the 1970s (though inflation and crime issues are common to both eras).

That said, Reagan’s accomplishments are momentous and should be recognized as such by all Republican factions. He established the predicate for winning the Cold War without firing a shot. He killed inflation, both by sticking with Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker despite considerable political pressure to buckle, and by pursuing pro-growth policies that created more supply in the economy. He ended the energy crisis. His administration provided a boost to the nascent conservative legal movement. He introduced a new constituency into the Republican Party, the so-called Reagan Democrats (an analogue of Democrats who would vote for Trump), and forced the Democratic Party to turn to the center under Bill Clinton. He changed the mood of the country.

As a pure political question, it makes no sense for Trump to attack Reagan by name, given his standing in the party.

A December 2020 Pew Research survey found that 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents chose Reagan when asked which president had done the best job in the past four decades, and 37% chose Trump.

Even Trump supporters feel warmly towards Reagan: 73% make him their second choice.

Ultimately, Reagan cannot be separated from the Cold War context that so defined him and from the conservative movement of his time. Nothing replaces the coherence brought by this long-standing conflict, a real existential struggle that activated all elements of the Republican coalition: the defense hawks, of course, but also the social conservatives, who opposed atheistic communism, and free marketers determined to see capitalism triumph over unchecked statism.

There has been a rift in Republican politics since. The famous Reaganite three-legged stool is rickety but still stands. Freedom is a major theme for DeSantis and Nikki Haley, and the House Freedom Caucus will put spending cuts front and center this year; the crusade against all things woke can be seen as another front in the parties’ long-standing struggle for traditional values; and the GOP’s withered reaction to Bidens’ Afghan pullout and its support for Ukraine aid so far show that its knee-jerk reaction is always to force in foreign affairs.

Meanwhile, Reagan’s example, like that of all talented and accomplished statesmen, offers far-reaching lessons on which to continually draw on how to balance prudence and principle, how affect a broad political vision, how to lament what afflicts the country without giving in to despair, and how to build coalitions.

The latter may be most useful to Ron DeSantis once he enters the battle for the nomination. Trump wants to tempt DeSantis into trying to follow him in his Maga More Than Ever message, but the Governor can only go so far down that road. He’s not going to peel off enough voters from Trump to beat Trump. To win the nomination, DeSantis will have to win over a segment of Trump’s populists while he locks in Republican voters who like Reagan more than Trump. (He likely reached that kind of voters with his speech to a packed auditorium at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library while Trump was at CPAC.)

Trump forces will attempt to entrench DeSantis in disqualifying Reagan’s party. Instead, played correctly, it can be a strength.

