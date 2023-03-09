Politics
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Why didn’t Boris Johnson leave the task of knighting his father to Rishi Sunak?
With no confirmation that Boris knighted his father, constitutional boffins wonder why he didn’t leave the task to Rishi Sunak.
Previous Prime Ministers have left the care of the family to their successors. Johnson arranged that the barony of K. Denis Thatcher from Philip May was conferred by Margaret Thatcher’s successor, John Major.
Norma Major’s femininity was arranged by Tony Blair, and Cherie Blair’s CBE was endorsed by David Cameron. If asked, would Rishi have refused to gong Stanley?
King Charles inadvertently confuses the Household Cavalry during their daily march through the Mall.
A solo trumpeter sounds a fanfare at the sight of the royal standard atop Buckingham Palace confirming the monarch is in residence.
But the flag also flies above his London home Clarence House, requiring two marching bands. Has the king mastered the art of bilocation?
Has Tony Blair contacted Harry Hill? His rock opera on Labor PM Tony! opens in the West End next month and he reveals: “I got a weird message from a third party saying, ‘Did I want to have a little chat?
But I thought, ‘No, I don’t really want to argue.’
I’ve spoken to a few people and I’m not sure he has a good sense of humor about certain parts of his career. Was Tony keen to invoke the Fawlty Towers mantra: “Don’t mention the war”?
Taking a swipe at her former employer the BBC after it emerged Gary Lineker’s political outburst requires ‘frank conversation’, pictured Emily Maitlis slams: ‘Curious that Gary is free to raise questions about the record of Qatar on human rights with the blessing of the BBC on the World Cup, but cannot raise questions about human rights in this country if it involves criticizing government policy.
Emily, now well paid at Global, no longer has to pretend to be impartial!
The author of The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, concludes that Prince Harry is lucky to have been born as a reserve into a royal family with no real power.
“Otherwise,” she muses, “he probably would have been murdered by someone down the food chain to get him out of the way.”
Did BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg join the rush for Eurovision tickets yesterday?
He shyly admitted to being able to play all the winning Eurovision songs on the piano.
“I can’t play Mozart or Beethoven,” he says. “But I can play Abba or Johnny Logan. Less a talent, perhaps, more a medical condition!
Dog lover Dr. Xavier Bray, Director of the Wallace Collection, has lovingly compiled the upcoming exhibition Portraits of Dogs: From Gainsborough to Hockney.
Will he bring his pugs Bluebell and Winston to the opening on March 29? Alas, dogs are prohibited.
Cricket umpire Dickie Bird, who turns 90 next month, tells The Oldie about his curious encounter while swimming in Barbados near the Sandy Lane Hotel.
“I hit something. I thought it was a rock but it was Pavarotti.
|
