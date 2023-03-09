When Trump passes the MAGA hat, his aides clutch their wallets





Ms. Conway said she gave it to the office.

In 2016, I did better than a check, I became Trump’s campaign manager and he won, she said, adding that she had not contributed to any federal candidate during the four years that she had worked in the Trump White House.

Nor have there been any donations in the past eight years from Mr Trump’s leadership team for his 2024 campaign, including Susie Wiles, who worked without pay for two years before the beginning of the campaign in November, and Chris LaCivita. Mr. LaCivitas’ only federal contribution in the past eight years has been to a Virginia House candidate.

Jason Miller, who is working for Mr. Trump for the third campaign in a row, has donated nearly $40,000 to other federal campaigns since 2015. But he has never donated to Mr. Trump.

President Trump represents and fights for working people in America, and the people who work for him reflect that, said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung. Unlike how the swamp usually operates, the people of the countryside have dedicated their lives to this honorable cause.

An outlier in Mr. Trump’s entourage was Anthony Scaramucci, who contributed more than $250,000 to the Trump campaign and political committees in 2016 before working as Trump’s White House communications director. Mr. Scaramucci was fired after 11 days and has since contributed to numerous anti-Trump candidates and causes.

Major donors, like Mr. Scaramucci, are often selected for administrative roles. Steven Mnuchin, who was the Trump campaign’s chief financial officer in 2016, served as Treasury Secretary. Penny Pritzker was Obama’s campaigns finance director in 2012 and later served as the administration’s Commerce Secretary.

Mr. Trump has also received no contributions from most of his children, who have been unusually active in his political career.

