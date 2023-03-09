Stop blaming Merrick Garland for Donald Trump still being a free man





There are plenty of reasons to criticize Merrick Garland’s tenure at the Justice Department. Antitrust efforts are progressing more slowly than many hoped – except when Garland can help her fellow Swifties. He did not back down from the DOJ’s obnoxious stance in the E. Jean Carroll case. And his DOJ went to the Supreme Court and asked to functionally eliminate Miranda’s rights. So it wasn’t great.

But one thing that shouldn’t be attributed to Garland is the lack of a federal indictment against Donald Trump.

In “Country pays for Merrick Garland’s failure to prosecute Trump,” our old friend Elie Mystal expresses his disdain for Garland’s leadership, blaming the GA for the fact that we’ve been in Biden’s presidency for two years and that the former president is not yet in prison. Although it’s unclear exactly how Garland was supposed to pull off this feat in that time frame, short of a railroad chase for widespread “villain”.

Trump is currently under investigation by Garland-appointed special counsel Jack Smith, though this is being touted as too little too late. Wouldn’t appointing a special advocate be the least an accomplice Garland could do?

Garland has now shifted the blame to Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the same people who told us Bill Barr was going to be an honorable Attorney General…

Literally, no bona fide human being said those words. Bill Barr got the job after arguing to Trump that he would be willing to use this office to institutionally obstruct any obstruction of justice investigation and indulge in conspiracy theories. There’s hyperbole and then comparing anything about it to Bill Barr.

…or that Robert Mueller was going to be a dogged investigator…

Except he was! The Mueller report provides full evidence of obstruction, then explicitly says he was not authorized to make a recommendation. BECAUSE HE WORKED FOR BARR. To suggest that private citizen Mueller could drop federal charges against anyone above the head of the official who hired him to make a recommendation is too much. Hate the game, not the player. This guy dropped a plan of action but he can’t empower himself to do anything about it. It would be wonderful if he could, but that’s not how it works.

…or that Rod Rosenstein was going to stand up to the Trump White House…

See above. That’s why the White House installed Barr as Rosenstein’s boss. The mere risk that Rosenstein might do so was enough for Trump to rewrite the flowchart. Rod Rosenstein is a bastard who probably wouldn’t have stood up to Trump, but even if he wanted to, he ultimately had no authority to do so.

…tell us now that Smith is the perfect “closer” to bringing Trump to justice.

Maybe, maybe not. But it’s definitely better than all the other straw arguments in this sentence. Smith is the first person in this whole discussion whose authority does not ultimately derive from Donald Trump himself. It matters a lot. However, an even more compelling reason to think Smith’s warrant might be different is that the investigation of the classified documents involves real, identifiable federal crimes.

The problem with the Blame Garland movement is that there simply wasn’t a particularly good federal criminal case against Trump before he started sending lawyers to falsely claim he had no documents. highly classified (other than trying to resuscitate the findings of the Mueller investigation that had already had their moment as a basis for impeachment – which I agree could be an opening worth pursuing by Garland ).

So what are the crimes that Garland is supposed to have already accused Trump of committing? Mystal defends the Jan. 6 committee for gathering “all information necessary to bring charges against Trump.” And the Committee recommended charges, but the thing is… none of them were that strong.

Conspiracy to make a false statement could be the strongest of the recommended charges, as the record suggests people were told to mislead, even outright lie under oath, much after Jan. 6. Is something from the Committee pinning these instructions directly on Trump though? There’s a reason mob bosses don’t get convicted in two years. Someone much higher in the chain will have to witness a direct order before Garland can seek an indictment from Trump.

While the “conspiracy to defraud the United States” is broad enough, a law designed to stop defense contractors from ripping us off requires a bold lawsuit to cover up Trump’s lies about the election. Pressuring Georgia to “find” more votes and potentially encouraging bogus election ploys are familiar frauds, but they’re also fundamentally state law issues, because even without going as far as reading mad about the independent legislature theory of the state, the states really control this process. .

Obstruction of due process certainly applies to the Trump henchmen who stormed the Capitol, but does Trump himself fall under that language? By the way, consider the great kahuna of recommended loads – 18 US Code § 2383:

Whoever incites, mounts, assists or engages in a rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or its laws, or aids or abets the same, shall be fined under this Title or maximum prison term of ten years, or both; and will be unable to perform any duty in the United States.

“Incite” treads on fragile constitutional ground. The charges of obstruction and rebellion would require arguing that a politician encouraging supporters to protest would be criminally liable if those people then broke the law. Since Trump didn’t explicitly say “attack the police, break into the Capitol, and start defecating,” any incitement reading that stretches to entrap Trump would declare open season to arrest anyone who says “Black Lives Matter” at any time a protest, even tangentially related to these causes, ends in harm. We have already seen this specific case go all the way to the Supreme Court!

Telling Kevin McCarthy that you think the rioters may be right isn’t really “help or comfort.” Would it be useful to refuse to send the National Guard sooner? Maybe. I can’t imagine a prosecutor feeling so good going to court with that one.

To get to Trump on any of these charges, Garland would need evidence that Trump falls directly within the language of these laws that just isn’t there yet. Perhaps the ongoing investigations will reach the point where they find Trump texting directly with the rioters, but until then the charges recommended by Congress do not appear to be winning. There is a legal void that does not really contemplate “presidential dereliction of duty”.

Compare all of this with the statutes reported in the warrant in the documents case, citing “contraband, proceeds of crime, or other items unlawfully possessed in violation of 18 USC §§ 793, 2071, and 1519.” Documents found in Trump’s possession after his lawyers claimed everything was searched and turned over are likely sufficient to build a case under a few of those laws. Probably more is needed for § 793, but the raid has already taken the government halfway. The aforementioned misrepresentation charge could also find its way into this pattern of facts.

Again, Jack Smith has a better chance of delivering a report that ends with Trump being indicted by the DOJ because he is investigating actions that follow the specific text of federal criminal laws much closer than anything that comes out. of the January 6 Committee. Perhaps the FBI’s reluctance to attack Mar-a-Lago delayed this investigation a bit, but even without getting the physical evidence, these potential crimes didn’t seem obvious until mid-2022, so that’s not the point. DOJ’s fault if they didn’t. launch a campaign on classified documents on the first day of 2021.

The Mystal article cites a widespread grievance that Trump poses a threat to America that has already proven he is willing to wink and nod at insurgents. I couldn’t agree more. But blaming general heinous behavior is not a model for a criminal justice system.

Country pays for Merrick Garland’s failure to prosecute Trump [The Nation]

Joe Patrice is an editor at Above the Law and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. Feel free to email tips, questions or comments. Follow him on Twitter if you’re interested in law, politics, and a healthy dose of college sports news. Joe is also Managing Director at RPN Executive Search.

