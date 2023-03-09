Mrs Iriana Joko Widodo and OASE KIM promote early detection of cervical cancer





A click.com, bandar lampung – Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and OASE KIM members are encouraging mothers of childbearing age in Lampung province to get early screening for cervical cancer. Ibu Iriana also encouraged women’s organs to be kept clean. “Actually, you can’t see it, Mr. Doctor. His wife, Mr. Menkes, said something is hidden, but you have to be alert and keep it clean,” Ms Iriana told attendees during the iva test review. examination held at Mahan Agung, the office of the Governor of Lampung on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. In addition to the exams, participants also received advice from doctors about the dangers of cervical cancer and the importance of early detection. To the doctors, Ms Iriana also expressed her gratitude for the information that had been given to the participating mothers. “Thank you (doctor) for providing advice on the VIA test,” he continued. On this occasion, Ms. Iriana also stressed that information on cervical cancer and early detection are important to know. Therefore, Mrs Iriana encouraged mothers to listen to the advice so that the information provided can be better understood. “You have to understand and understand. I don’t know either, I have to get counseling too. I also have to learn if it’s an VIA test, if it’s an early detection “said Ms Iriana. Meanwhile, on the same occasion, Deputy Head of Domain 2 OASE KIM, Ida Gunadi Sadikin explained that the early examination aims to detect early whether or not there is potential for cancer in the body. In addition, faster and more precise manipulation can be carried out immediately if you perform an early examination. “So 70% of people who go for a check-up are at a high stage, which is dangerous. I want all mothers to be able to detect it early so that we can know earlier whether we have cancer or not,” Ida said. . (Contributor: Arif)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.klikwarta.com/ibu-iriana-joko-widodo-dan-oase-kim-dorong-pemeriksaan-dini-kanker-serviks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos