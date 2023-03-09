Carlson shows both sides of his view on Trump and his supporters





Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s conflicting feelings about former President Trump and his supporters were on full display this week amid headlines about his controversial January 6 coverage and private emails uncovered in connection of a trial.

Carlson devoted two nights of his widely watched prime-time op-ed to defending Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, downplaying the incident as “mostly peaceful chaos” – comments that sparked widespread political backlash.

But privately, the communications uncovered by the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit show that Carlson despises the default GOP standard bearer.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I really can’t wait,” Carlson wrote in a text to an unidentified Fox employee on Jan. 4, 2021, just two days before the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol, according to a recent filing. judicial.

In another, he said, “I hate him passionately.”

What emerges is a media personality who wants to seek solidarity with the common man who supports the former president, but who has serious misgivings about the former commander-in-chief.

Dominion is suing Fox for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages. The company’s lawsuit alleges Fox hosts and executives knowingly spread conspiracy theories they did not believe Dominion was part of a voter fraud effort in the 2020 presidential election.

Fox defended itself on the basis of the First Amendment, arguing that it had a journalistic duty to cover Trump’s newsworthy claims and accused the company of “picking cherries” from quotes from prominent hosts like Carlson to generate high profile media coverage and bolster his case.

“Through today’s statements, Dominion has been caught in the act of using more distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear Fox News and trample free speech and freedom of the press. “, said the network in its last statement on the statements of Dominion. “We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but misrepresenting and even misattributing quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly unconscionable.”

As the lawsuit unfolds, Fox now faces a separate controversy surrounding Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. President Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave the Fox News host thousands of hours of exclusive tape, which Carlson used Monday and Tuesday to paint a more peaceful picture of the riot on Capitol Hill.

There is a close connection between conspiracy theories about voter fraud costing Trump the presidential election and the riot on Capitol Hill.

On January 6, 2021, Trump gave a speech about voter fraud near the White House. Her

Supporters then swarmed the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. The count was restarted and ended a few hours after the Capitol was cleaned up.

Posts from the Dominion lawsuit suggest that Carlson did not believe in voter fraud theories.

“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. This is crazy,” Carlson wrote to primetime host Laura Ingraham on Nov. 18, according to another filing. Powell at the time was a pro-Trump lawyer pushing unsubstantiated Dominion theories.

In other posts, Carlson told Powell, “You keep telling our viewers that millions of votes have been altered by the software. I hope you prove it very soon. You’ve convinced them that Trump will win. If you don’t have conclusive evidence of fraud on this scale, it’s a cruel and reckless thing to keep saying.

Yet this week, on his prime-time nightly show, Carlson struck a very different tone about the election and Jan. 6.

Many people who entered the Capitol that day, Carlson said on his Monday night show, “felt the election they just voted in was conducted unfairly.”

“They were right. In retrospect, it is clear that the 2020 election was a serious betrayal of American democracy, given the facts that have since emerged about that election,” the host said. “No honest person can deny it. Yet the beneficiaries of this election continue to lie about what is now obvious.

Carlson presented no new evidence to support the fraud allegation.

Carlson, since launching his show on Fox in 2016, hasn’t been shy about hitting out at Republicans and Trump, though his public criticism has been less vocal than the private texts.

“A lot of others are saying Donald Trump is the reason Republicans didn’t do as well as they thought. It’s a more complicated question,” Carlson said on one of his shows shortly after last fall’s midterm elections. “The truth is, we can’t see the full picture any time soon… The truth is, Trump has always been a mixed blessing politically. The disadvantages are marbled with advantages, but in this case it is certainly not the only cause of anything.

Trump promoted Carlson’s show earlier this week, which saw a 20% increase in viewership on Monday, thanking him for airing additional footage from January 6 and calling the claims of the host of “irrefutables”.

Trump’s opponents in the GOP criticized Carlson.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that “it was a mistake, in my view, [for] Fox News to portray this in a manner completely at odds with what our law enforcement official here on Capitol Hill” described.

Carlson appeared to revel in bipartisan criticism of his show on Tuesday, saying members of both parties were engaged in “hysteria” over the airing of new Jan. 6 footage while doubling down on his framing of the attack.

Instagram users report problems accessing app Bindi Irwin talks about endometriosis surgery after battling ‘insurmountable’ pain

“They are all on the same side. So it’s not left and right. It’s not about Republicans and Democrats. Here you have people with common interests…People who, underneath it all, have everything in common are all lined up against everyone else,” Carlson said. “They kind of came out and showed their membership cards at any club.”

“So keep a list,” he told his viewers. “If you want to know who is actually aligned despite the illusion of partisanship, we found out today.”

Zach Schonfeld contributed to it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/media/3890400-carlson-shows-two-sides-to-his-views-on-trump-supporters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos