Required: Pentagon documents for Ukraine

To put it bluntly, we could use the Pentagon Papers for Ukraine. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Ministry of Defense via Flickr.

Background: In 1967, when Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara created a task force to write an in-depth history of U.S. involvement in Vietnam, it probably never occurred to him that the results of this study would become public and document its own history. lies and those of four presidents, from Harry S. Truman to Lyndon B. Johnson.

The lies included an alleged attack on a US warship in the Gulf of Tonkin leading Congress to grant President Johnson a blank check to send the military to Vietnam. McNamara consistently lied that the war was being fought in favor of the United States when he knew the opposite was true.

The presidents under whom McNamara served and their predecessors also knew that military intervention in Vietnam would produce no victory, but they persisted for fear of being accused of losing Vietnam. In today’s lexicon, they couldn’t find any good exit ramp.

The contents of the Department of Defense history of United States political and military involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967, or what became known as the Pentagon Papers, were leaked to major newspapers in 1971. The findings energized an already strong anti-war movement, though four more years passed before the US military left Vietnam.

Over the past half-century, the United States has been at war most often, including in Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, in what has been called a proxy war, the United States and its NATO allies have provided billions of dollars worth of military hardware to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Echoing Vietnam, the Biden government has given a blank check to the Zelenskyy government, even though he is not in the field. Moreover, the US administration and mainstream media told us early on that Ukraine was holding its own, and more so, against the Russians, just as the Johnson administration told us about US and Southern gains -Vietnam in Southeast Asia.

What is the truth and how to find it? Looking at non-governmental sources and alternative media, and evaluating them alongside Biden administration press releases and mainstream media can only be helpful. Beyond that, it’s essential to have access to what US government officials have been doing behind the scenes over the years. Or to put it bluntly, we could use the Pentagon Papers for Ukraine! If a new Daniel Ellsberg leaked it, what questions could he answer?

Here are some suggested questions to ask, in chronological order:

Was there any dissent among Clinton administration officials over the admission of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland into NATO, in violation of a US promise to Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 that NATO would not move to eastern Germany? A similar question for the Bush administration in 2004, when seven other countries, including the Baltic countries, became members of NATO.

What role did the United States play in the Maidan uprising of 2013-2014, the coup and the installation of a pro-American government?

In 2014-15, what role did Obama administration officials, including Vice President Biden, play in appointing Bidens’ son, Hunter, to Ukraine-based Burisma? And the same question regarding the role that Vice President Biden played in the firing of Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating corruption in that country.

What direction, if any, did the Obama administration give German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande during the 2015 Minsk II Agreement negotiations? The two former leaders have since confessed that, rather than pushing for peace, they deliberately slowed down to give Ukraine more time to build up its military.

What knowledge and concerns did members of the Obama/Trump/Biden administrations have about the influence of neo-Nazi/Nazi groups in Ukraine?

When a possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia was averted in April 2022, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Zelensky to suspend negotiations, what role did the United States play?

As of February 24, 2022, does the US internal assessment of the fighting differ from the public statements made by its officials?

In conclusion: The danger of two nuclear powers at war, one directly and the other by proxy, cannot be overstated. Lies at the highest levels only increase the likelihood of an extension of the war.

Democrats constantly tell us that our democracy is in danger. But if they don’t tell us the truth about Ukraine, it diminishes our democracy. While the original Pentagon documents shed light on the reality of American policy during the Vietnam War, Americans today deserve nothing less when it comes to Ukraine.