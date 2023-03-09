What was going on at Fox News around the January 6 riot





By early January 2021, Fox News hosts and executives were ready to ditch then-President Donald Trump and his insistence on stealing the election.

“It’s been 8 weeks and none of them have produced anything tangible or verifiable. And now he wants thousands of his supporters to come to DC without shelter or food to protest,” sent a text message to host Lou Dobbs during his show on January 3. “I believe the election was stolen, but without evidence we can’t do anything meaningful.”

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Tucker Carlson wrote in a Jan. 4 text message to an unidentified person. “I really can’t wait.”

“I hate him passionately,” he continued. “I can’t handle much more of this.”

The telltale private messages were unsealed Tuesday night, part of a huge cache of evidence in the Dominion’s $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox News and Fox Corp. They paint a remarkably candid picture of how key Fox News cast members viewed the stolen election lie that motivated a crowd to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Fox News argued that the voting system maker was falsifying the evidence.

Dominion has been caught in the act of misrepresentation and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

Dominion said the published documents speak for themselves.

Trump and his lawyers “have discredited their own case, and the rest of us to some degree, to such an extent that it’s infuriating,” Carlson continued in his texts. “It absolutely pisses me off.”

The next day, Jan. 5, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch typed an email on his iPhone: Maybe our top talent needs to take a stand.

“It was suggested that our three prime timers should independently or together say something like ‘the election is over and Joe Biden has won. We are all disappointed by what happened. We love America and need to move on. every liberal mistake made by the new administration,” Murdoch wrote to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

“Not those words, but a refinement would go a long way to ending Trump’s myth that the election was stolen,” he added. “And the basis of his 2024 campaign.”

Scott forwarded the email to Meade Cooper, the executive vice president of primetime programming.

“I told Rupert privately they’re all there, we have to be careful using the shows and pissing off the viewers, but they know how to navigate.”

Trump’s problems are mounting. His business now ruined! Who is going to host a party at one of their golf clubs or hotels?

Rupert Murdoch in an email dated January 12, 2021

But Fox News’ top talent never took a stand.

Instead, prime-time hosts talked about the Stop the Steal rally taking place in Washington on Jan. 6.

On the night of Jan. 5, primetime host Sean Hannity put Eric Trump on the air, who went through a long list of exaggerated or debunked fraud allegations he says cost the election to his father.

“The Republic, its future, our future, hangs in the balance,” Dobbs said Jan. 5, referring to Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who argued that the election outcome could be tweaked by state legislatures and the Congress on January 5. 6.

And the next morning, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to block certification of the 2020 election results. Rioters smashed windows and doors, looted and ransacked offices and delivered to hours of violent clashes. Around 140 officers were assaulted that day and two pipe bombs were also planted nearby but failed to explode.

The private texts and emails included in Dominion’s evidence offer remarkable insight into Fox News’ frustration and displeasure hours and days after the attack messages were vastly different from what they were broadcasting.

“He doesn’t say what’s actually going on. I’m just beating around the bush,” complained Carlson producer Alex Pfeiffer in a text exchange with Carlson senior executive producer Justin Wells and an unnamed person, dissecting the Carlson show on January 6. people think it was stolen? did not happen flawlessly. Trump told them that was what happened.

Within the Fox companies, the shift was urgent, sometimes frenzied.

“Fox News is very busy pivoting. … We want to make Trump a non-person,” Murdoch wrote in an email Jan. 8.

Fox News is “pivoting as fast as we can. We need to direct our viewers, which isn’t as easy as it sounds,” he wrote days later.

The day after Biden’s inauguration, Murdoch faced heat from Republican senators.

That morning, he met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and other GOP senators opposed to Trump’s impeachment.

They always throw mud at us! Murdoch wrote. Maybe Sean and Laura went too far, he continued, referring to Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

He asked Scott if it was indisputable that high-profile Fox voices fueled the story that the election was stolen and that Jan. 6 was a significant chance to overturn the result.

Scott sent the request to a group of executives, noting please send details.

Six hours later, Irena Briganti, Fox News’ communications manager, responded with more than 15 pages of sample transcripts.

In a Jan. 12 email exchange with former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Murdoch said “everything changed” on the day of the riot.

“Trump’s troubles are mounting. His business is now ruined! Who’s going to throw a party at one of his golf clubs or hotels?”

He continued, “Could he still resign and get Pence’s pardon and then just disappear? Would Mike Pence agree?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/fox-news-executives-denounce-trump-myth-january-6-riot-rcna73669 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos