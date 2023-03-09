The question of the postponement of the elections arises, the past and present attitude of Jokowi

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The question of postponing the 2024 election is no longer new. The discourse rose and flowed during the era of President Joko Widodo’s administration.

Method postponed elections had been deployed by the ministerial ranks of Jokowi, the general presidents of political parties, to the village chiefs.

Most recently, a decision was issued by the Central Jakarta District Court (PN Jakpus) regarding the lawsuit filed by Adil Makmur People’s Party (Prima) which ordered the General Election Commission (KPU) to postpone the election stages in course.

Regarding this unrest, Jokowi repeated his position several times.

Slap in the face

At the start of Jokowi’s second term, rumors circulated about the Amendment to the 1945 Constitution (UUD) which was rolled out by a number of political party factions in the Indonesian Consultative Assembly (MPR) .

The speech also gave rise to the President’s term extension speech, which was accompanied by noise on the issue of postponing the elections.

There are those who propose that the presidential term be 8 years in a single period. There are also those who propose that the presidential term be 4 years and that he can be elected 3 times.

Another suggestion, the presidential mandate is limited to 5 years, but can be re-elected 3 times.

At that time, Jokowi loudly declared that he disagreed. He even suspected that there were parties that wanted to bring him down by offering the speech.

“If someone proposes it, in my opinion, there are three (reasons), they want to slap me, they want to make faces, or they want to dive me. That’s it,” Jokowi told Merdeka Palace, in Jakarta, December 2, 2019.

The question of extending the presidential term was canceled in March 2021. This followed a statement by former MPR President Amien Rais who said there was a scenario of changing the provisions of the 1945 Constitution regarding presidential terms.

Jokowi was noisy again. He emphasized that he had no intention and no interest in serving 3 terms.

“I insist, I have no intention. There is also no interest in becoming president for three terms,” ​​Jokowi said via YouTube broadcast by the presidential secretariat on Monday (3/15/2021) .

Democracy Section

Around March 2022, again the talk of a three-term presidency and the postponement of the 2024 elections resurfaced and became a wild ball.

The speech was rolled out by a number of political party elites such as the General Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar, the General Chairman of Golkar Party who is also the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, and General Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) who recently served as Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan.

Several other Jokowi ministers have also made similar proposals, namely Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

At that time, Luhut said many people wanted the elections to be postponed. According to Luhut, many have asked him why he has to spend so much money on elections, even though the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

“(People ask), why is the money so big, it’s a lot for the presidential election. I want to spend it now, maybe later, we’re still busy with Covid, the situation is still like that, and so It’s a question,” Luhut said in Jakarta, Tuesday (3/15/2022).

Then, the ranks of village chiefs and officials who are members of the Association of Indonesian Village Governments (Apdesi) also spoke loudly about postponing the elections and extending the term of the president.

After a long argument, the president finally spoke. Jokowi said he would abide by the constitution or the 1945 Constitution in response to this chaos.

“We are not only obedient and submissive, but also obedient to the constitution,” Jokowi said at the palace in Bogor, West Java, Friday (03/04/2022), reported by Kompas.id Saturday edition (03/05 /2022) .

However, at that time, Jokowi said speech about postponing elections or the three-term presidency could not be banned. Because it’s part of democracy.

“Everyone is welcome to come up with a speech on postponing elections and extending the term of the president, ministers or political parties, because that’s democracy. You are free to express your opinion. However, in as far as implementation is concerned, everything must obey and obey the constitution,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi’s stance drew criticism and even sparked a wave of mass action in a number of areas. His statement was deemed indecisive.

Indeed, the 1945 Constitution provides that elections are held every 5 years and the presidential mandate is limited to 2 periods.

However, experts are of the opinion that these provisions could change if amendments to the constitution are made. Therefore, at that time, Jokowi was considered to enjoy the speech on the extension of the presidential term.

Finally, at the beginning of April 2022, the president shoots directly at his ministers. He said he no longer wanted ministers to talk about a three-term president or the postponement of elections.

“Don’t let anyone talk again about postponement issues, extension issues, no,” Jokowi said while presiding over a Cabinet plenary session at the State Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (04/05/2022) .

The president also instructed his staff to focus on working to resolve various issues facing the country.

“Don’t cause controversy in the community, focus on the job of managing the difficulties we are facing,” said the former mayor of Solo.

keep it going

More recently, talk of postponing elections has resurfaced following a ruling by the Central District Court in Jakarta. The Central District Court in Jakarta has accepted the lawsuit of People’s Party Adil Makmur (Prima) against the KPU.

In its ruling, the Central Jakarta District Court panel of judges ordered the KPU to postpone the 2024 election stages.

“Punish the defendant for not carrying out the remaining steps of the 2024 general election since this decision was issued and for carrying out the steps of the general election from the beginning for approximately 2 (two) years 4 (four) month 7 (seven) days,” read the fifth ruling saying.

In his examination, the judge said that the KPU violated the principles of accuracy and professionalism when carrying out the administrative verification stages of political parties participating in the 2024 elections.

The lawsuit against the KPU was brought because Prima previously felt at a disadvantage during the stages of registering and vetting political parties as candidates for the 2024 elections.

During the administrative verification phase, Prima was declared ineligible for membership, so it could not proceed to the factual verification phase.

However, these new parties felt that they had met the membership requirements and felt that the KPU’s political party information system (Sipol) had problems and was the culprit for their failure to pass the stage. administrative verification.

Prior to suing the Central Jakarta District Court, Prima reported a similar case to the RI Election Monitoring Body (Bawaslu). However, Bawaslu, in his decision, said that it was not proven that KPU RI had committed a violation during the verification phase of the Prima administration.

In response to this turmoil, Indonesia’s KPU said the 2024 election stages would continue. KPU RI Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari stressed that his party would immediately appeal to the DKI High Court in Jakarta.

Regarding this new fuss, the president also opened his voice. He said the government had supported the KPU in appealing the decision of the Central Jakarta District Court.

“Indeed, it is a controversy with pros and cons, but the government also supports the KPU to appeal,” Jokowi said in a statement in West Java, quoted in an official press release on Monday (03 /06/2023).

Jokowi pointed out that the government has repeatedly underlined its commitment to continue to organize the elections well. He said the budget for the 2024 elections had already been prepared.

“I think we hope that the electoral stages will continue,” said the head of state.



