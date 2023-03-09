No elections until Imran Khan is held accountable: Maryam Sharif





PML-N leader and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has reaffirmed that there will be no elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces until the “bad things done to Sharif” will not be repaired and that the leader of the PTI, Imran Khan, will be held responsible, Aube reported.

“There will be no elections until Imran Khan is accountable. There will be no elections unless there is a level playing field,” Sharif told PML-N workers at a convention in Sheikhupura. Sharif reiterated his position just days after President Arif Alvi set April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab in accordance with a Supreme Court order.

Also, according to the Dawn Report, Sharif claimed his father was wronged and it should be reversed. “Elections will only take place after the scales of justice have been balanced,” she said.

She also denounced former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for claiming that he failed to declare Imran Khan sadiq and amen (truthful and honest) in all aspects of his behavior.

“A major figure for conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif has confessed,” Sharif said, referring to Nisar.

According to Sharif, the former chief justice said he disqualified Nawaz Sharif in 2017 because some people thought it was necessary at the time. The conspirators against Sharif “face ignominy”, she said, adding that Nisar will soon tell the whole truth.

She also called out the head of the PTI for repeatedly missing court hearings, saying he could not save his skin in the Toshakhana and banning funding cases for a long time.

“Imran Khan said he couldn’t go to jail because he was 72 years old. But if the 72-year-old can commit acts of corruption, he should also go to jail,” Sharif said.

During his visit to Sheikhupura, two PML-N factions emerged – one led by Federal Minister Javed Latif and the other by Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain.

To ease Tanvir’s concerns, Sharif cut his visit short by two days and postponed his next tour to Sheikhupura until the middle of this month. Tanvir has a close relationship with Nawaz Sharif, while Latif has a close relationship with Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Saad Rafique, the minister of aviation and railways, said on Tuesday he was not sure whether elections would be held in the two provinces. He told reporters in Lahore – that even those who made the decision to hold the elections are not sure – presumably referring to the judges.

He said “they” said elections should be held in both provinces without a level playing field, but that was “impossible”.

Several PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar and Talal Chaudhry, are still adamant that the polls cannot take place “on the will of PTI Chairman Imran Khan”.

The PPP, meanwhile, is continuing preparations for the election. The party is seeking nominations from potential candidates to award tickets for the Punjab general election, Dawn reported.

