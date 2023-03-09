Did Boris Johnson really nominate his father for a knighthood

Few I know would expect to be knights anyway, but few families are like the Johnsons.

Stanley, who has served as an MEP and is an author but is probably most famous for his appearance on Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, was reportedly included in his son Boriss’ list of 100 nominations for honors during his departure as Prime Minister. .

Honors like knighthoods are usually bestowed for services to charity, sport, community, or business. Suddenly, one wonders what Boris will put on the form when appointing his pater for the gong.

Is it a thank you for passing on the mop of blonde hair that has become Johnson’s trademark?

Or for sending him to Eton where he honed his social skills and built the relationships that saw him climb the greasy pole to reach the top of the UK’s top political office.

Maybe it’s for inheriting his attitude towards women or his views on ethnic minorities.

You don’t have to look too far if you’re looking for similarities and you can make up your own mind about how far the apple fell from the tree.

The idea that an outgoing Prime Minister would knight his own father is another in the list of shameless acts of self-interest that have characterized Boris Johnson’s entire career.

We have reached a point where no one is really surprised. Boris Johnson has normalized the outrageous.

So who else is on Boris’ thank you and goodbye list?

In addition to this for being my father, there would be an honor for Boris’ devotee extraordinaire, Tory MP Nadine Dorries.

Services to the Boris Johnson fan club perhaps, answering letters and sending signed photos and shiny badges to those suffering the same ailment.

Another name would be Shaun Baillie, a Downing Street aide during Johnson’s time, who was at the center of the Number 10 lockdown party scandal.

Services to the economy to help keep sales off local sales by sending suitcases full of wine, perhaps?

The names that would appear on the list of Knights, Dames and Peerages – given a lifetime seat in the House of Lords – are one of cronies, supporters, donors and ‘anyone else who knows me’ the kind of thing that further taints an already discredited patronage system.

Many countries, probably most, have some form of honors system.

The United States has medals bestowed by the President, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom being the highest.

Recipients include Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins and sports heroes Muhammad Ali and Joe DiMaggio as well as a number of political and diplomatic figures.

France has its national orders with the Legion of Honor the highest distinction.

There will no doubt be controversies in these and other countries, but the system in the UK has become so inundated with dubious appointments that it brings the whole process into disrepute.

There are thousands of people across many fields in the UK who have rightly received some honor.

It is usually for a lifetime of dedicated service to others or their community where they saw no real personal financial or material gain.

Others have achieved excellence in fields such as sports or the arts and whose efforts have inspired the next generation.

Some are truly recognized for their commercial excellence, the creation and maintenance of jobs and a real asset to the country.

Whenever there is a list, there are plenty of people in Glasgow who are appointed MBEs, for example, who really did not expect such an honor and certainly would never have sought one.

They are surprised, delighted and honored to be recognized, in many cases for what they considered to be simply doing their job.

If the honors system is to have a future and be of real value, then that is what the bar of recognition must be.

Excellence, dedication, bravery and altruism to the detriment of self-interest and social ascension.

A peerage for helping me get where I am is not enough as a standard of national recognition.

A knighthood for donating wads of cash to the Conservative Party, or Labor when they are in power, surely diminishes the value of a gift for genuine excellence and achievement.

If Boris Johnson wants to thank his father for producing him and making him the man he is today, then maybe a card and a pair of slippers or a shout out to a radio station. local radio would suffice.