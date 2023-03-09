Tucker Carlsons’ contempt for Trump revealed in court documents





By DAVID BAUDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI (associated press editors)

NEW YORK (AP) — A libel lawsuit reveals behind-the-scenes dismissive opinions of Fox News personalities about Donald Trump, including a text message from Tucker Carlson declaring, “I hate him passionately.”

Carlson’s private text comments were revealed in court documents around the same time the former president greeted the Fox News host on social media. Trump said he was doing a “great job” of showing clips from US Capitol security video of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising – though Carlson used the video to produce a false account of the attack.

The documents come to light at a time of heightened tension between Trump and Fox, the dominant media force appealing to conservatives, as he campaigns to win back the presidency.

Voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, claiming the network aired false allegations that the company was responsible for fraud in the 2020 presidential election. stand trial this spring, and a trove of documents related to Fox’s post-election actions are made public ahead of time.

A common theme emerging from internal documents and depositions is that Fox executives and hosts doubted campaign claims peddled by Trump and his allies, but aired and highlighted them anyway. Fox grew increasingly concerned about declining viewership as Trump supporters turned away from the network after he – rightly – called Joe Biden the presidential winner in Arizona on election night.

The exchanges include Carlson’s January 4, 2021 text conversation with an unknown person, in which the prime-time host expressed his anger towards Trump.

Carlson said “we’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights” and that “I really can’t wait.”

Carlson said he has no doubt there was fraud in the 2020 election, but that Trump and his lawyers have so discredited their case — and media figures like him — “it’s infuriating.” It absolutely pisses me off.

Federal and state officials, the courts, exhaustive reviews in battleground states, and Trump’s attorney general have found no widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election, though Trump continues to tell wrong that the presidency was stolen from him.

Addressing Trump’s four years as president, Carlson said: “We all pretend we have a lot to show because admitting what a disaster this has been is too much to stomach. But come on. There really is no advantage to Trump.

In another text exchange more than a month earlier, Carlson disparaged Trump’s business abilities: Trump’s talent, he said, is to “destroy things.” He could easily destroy us if we play badly.

Publicly, Fox viewers heard starkly different views, such as a 2017 exchange with colleague Greg Gutfeld in which Carlson agreed that Trump was “the greatest president there is.” On his show in 2019, Carlson said Trump had fought as hard as he could to ensure everyone in America was treated equally under the law.

“You can say what you really believe in public,” Carlson said then. “You are an American citizen. It’s your right. Trump could lose in 2020, he added, “but he really will be a great president.”

Fox, in response to exhibits citing Carlson that were released on Tuesday evening, said that “Dominion has been caught in the act of using more distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear Fox News and trample freedom of expression and freedom of the press. We already know they will say and do anything to try and win this case, but misrepresenting and even misattributing quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly unconscionable.

Carlson continued to release security video of the Capitol attack, footage given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. To that, Trump said on his social media platform, “congratulations to Tucker Carlson on one of the greatest ‘scoops’ as a journalist in United States history.”

The selective release of the footage to influence the historical narrative has drawn criticism, including from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called on Fox to stop spreading election lies, which he said eroded faith in American democracy.

Fox founder Rupert Murdoch has a complex relationship with Trump: “I wasn’t close to him,” Murdoch said in deposition in the defamation lawsuit.

Indeed, while Murdoch admitted to speaking to Trump from time to time, he said he also sought inside information from Sean Hannity, one of his network’s prime-time hosts, because Hannity was Trump’s closest person at Fox.

After Trump’s loss in November 2020, Murdoch despaired of the president’s behavior.

“The real danger is what he might do as president,” Murdoch wrote in an email to a friend that month. “Apparently, I don’t sleep or bounce off walls!” I don’t know about Melania, but the kids don’t help.

But Murdoch told his network officials he didn’t want to ‘upset’ Trump either: ‘He had a very large audience, and they were probably mostly Fox viewers, so that would have been stupid,’ Murdoch said. in a deposition in the Dominion case.

During separate questioning in the case, Murdoch acknowledged that he believed the 2020 presidential election “wasn’t stolen”.

Recently on social media, Trump slammed Fox when other court documents released in the Dominion case made it clear that a number of network executives and figures privately believed the voter fraud allegations were false.

Trump and his team also accused Fox of paying little attention to his latest campaign for president and favoring a potential challenger for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fox and Trump have a long and complicated relationship. Although he frequently used the network to reach his audience, he was also enraged by a perceived lack of loyalty, especially after the 2020 election.

In a fiery speech to the Conservative Political Action Committee last week, Trump ally Steve Bannon complained that Fox had disrespected the former president.

“You felt that Trump would not be president,” Bannon said. “Well, we estimate that you are not going to have a network.”

On Saturday afternoon, Fox News aired Trump’s speech to CPAC in its entirety.

___

Riccardi reported from Denver. Associated Press writers Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta, Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Gary Fields and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report, as did news researcher Randy Herschaft in New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2023/03/08/tucker-carlsons-scorn-for-trump-revealed-in-court-papers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos