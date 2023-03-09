Politics
xi jinping: other senior Chinese leaders bring their loyalty to Xi Jinping and their experience
Their roles are expected to be further highlighted during the ongoing session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial legislative body.
The backgrounds of the six show the “continued prominence of politics in Xi Jinping’s vision for China’s governance,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s China Analysis Center.
The standing committee has only male representatives and the 24-member Politburo, which has had only four female members since the 1990s, also has no women in charge after the departure of Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan.
Some details on the members of the standing committee in order of party rank:
LI QIANG
Perhaps Xi’s closest official, Li Qiang is set to take over as prime minister, nominally in charge of the Cabinet and guardian of the economy. Li is best known for ruthlessly imposing a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party leader of China’s financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents about their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services.
Li, 63, got to know Xi during the future president’s tenure as head of Zhejiang, a relatively wealthy province in the southeast now known as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse.
ZHAO LEJI
Heir to the previous Politburo Standing Committee, Zhao Leji won Xi’s trust as head of the party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, continuing an anti-corruption drive that froze all potential opposition to the leader.
Zhao, 65, is expected to head the National People’s Congress and its standing committee which handles most of the actual legislative work.
WANG HUNING
Another returning candidate from the previous standing committee, Wang Huning comes from an academic background, having served as a professor of international politics at Fudan University in Shanghai and a senior adviser to two of Xi’s predecessors. Unusual for a senior official, Wang, 67, has never held a position in local or central government.
Wang is known for writing books critical of Western politics and society, and is expected to be appointed head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the NPC’s advisory body which, in coordination with the United Front Department of the party, works to strengthen Xi’s influence and image. abroad.
CAI IQ
As head of the capital since 2017, Cai Qi oversaw the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was celebrated by the party as a victory. Cai, 67, also oversaw the forced eviction of thousands of migrant workers from run-down urban neighborhoods and kept COVID cases relatively low in Beijing without enacting the harsh measures seen in Shanghai and elsewhere.
Cai, who holds a doctorate in economics, has also entered Xi’s political orbit in Zhejiang’s political scene. An early adopter of Chinese social media, Cai is also among very few senior officials to have visited Taiwan, praising the island’s ubiquitous convenience stores in a 2012 post for Caixin magazine’s website. He is expected to be in charge of propaganda and messaging.
DING XUEXIANG
As director of the party’s general office since 2017, Ding Xuexiang has effectively served as Xi’s chief of staff, including being present during state visits and meetings with foreign leaders. Like Wang, Ding has never held government office but sits in the party business center just below the Politburo.
At just 60, Ding’s career took off after being named Xi’s secretary during his brief tenure as party leader in Shanghai. He should be appointed first deputy prime minister in charge of administrative matters.
LIXI
Prior to his appointment to the standing committee, Li Xi, 66, ruled Guangdong province, one of China’s wealthiest regions and the base of its vast manufacturing sector. He previously served as party secretary of Mao Zedong’s famous revolutionary base in Yan’an and had become an early pioneer of so-called “red tourism”, promoting sites devoted to history of the party before it took power in 1949. A close confidant of Xi, Li has already been appointed to replace Zhao as head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
