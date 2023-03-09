Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia





Defense Minister Prabowo accompanying President Joko Widodo on a visit to Kebumen Thursday, March 9, 2023 Defense Minister of Kebumen (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s working visit to Kebumen, Central Java on Thursday (9/3) to review the rice harvest and inaugurate a shrimp pond. Besides Defense Minister Prabowo, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, KKP Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Commander of Paspampres, Major General TNI Rafael, accompanied the President during the working visit. Granada Baay, and Protocol Assistant, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin The series of working visits on the agenda of President Jokowi and his entourage to Kebumen began with the rice harvesting site in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency, Central Java province . This harvest is a major one million hectare harvesting program in Indonesia, where Kebumen Regency is the first region to achieve a major harvest. The next working visit, to the inauguration venue of Area Based Shrimp Farming Ponds (BUBK) located in Plesung Village, Karangrejo, Petanahan District, Kebumen Regency, and ended with the visit of the Petanahan market to hand over a number of social aids to traders While reviewing the rice crop, President Jokowi said that from conversations with farmers, it was known that the price of dry harvested paddy rice (GKP) was too low, so that the government was calculating the results, the food agency would announce the results soon. We hope the price of grain from farmers is reasonable, the price of rice from traders is reasonable, the purchase price from the community is also reasonable. Everyone will benefit from this calculation, President Jokowi said. Regarding the scarcity of subsidized fertilizers complained by farmers, President Jokowi said that nationally the need for fertilizer is about 13 million tons, then the new factories of the fertilizer industry are capable of producing 3.5 million tons plus the production of Pupuk Iskandar Muda 570,000 tons. During this time, our imports amounted to 6.3 million tonnes. It means that we are still missing, we will soon try. We all know that the place where raw materials and fertilizers are produced is at war. This is a problem faced by all countries in the world, President Jokowi said. During the inauguration of the Vaname shrimp pond in Tegal Retno village, Petanahan district, President Jokowi expressed his hope that the Vaname shrimp aquaculture pond in Kebumen, which is managed with modern management, could become a model for other regions. And the reason the government chose Kebumen as an additional location for vannamei shrimp farming is that the community supports it. The modern management we see today can be copied later to be implemented in other regions, President Jokowi said. The inaugurated 100 hectare area-based shrimp farming pond (BUBK) was constructed with a budget of IDR 175 billion. This pond was developed using state-of-the-art (intensive) environmentally friendly technology and applies good aquaculture practices from upstream to downstream, in a single zone management. Currently, the productivity of BUBK ponds is 40 tons per hectare per year and will be further increased to 80 tons per hectare per year with a dense seed storage system. “In this area-based shrimp pond, about 60 hectares have been completed, which will produce more than 40 tons of shrimp from 1 hectare, and this shrimp farming area will spend a budget of IDR 175 billion,” said President Jokowi. (Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defence)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemhan.go.id/2023/03/09/menhan-prabowo-dampingi-presiden-joko-widodo-kunker-ke-kebumen.html

