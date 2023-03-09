Objection to Imran Khan’s request to avoid arrest dismissed





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. AFP/file

LAHORE: Judge Shahid Karim on Wednesday dismissed the objection of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Registrar’s Office on a request to avoid the arrest and prosecution of Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

The LHC Registrar’s Office was instructed to file Imran Khan’s motion before the bench.

The former prime minister’s lawyer said he was prepared to remove the names of those the registrar’s office had objected to.

The president of the PTI had filed a petition with the LHC to avoid arrest and prosecution. The LHC had objected that the request was not accompanied by a certified true copy and that the persons concerned were not parties to the request.

The Federation, the Inspector General of Punjab, the Inspector General of Islamabad, the Commissioner of Lahore and the secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were named parties to the petition.

In the petition on behalf of Imran Khan, it was argued that unless adequate security arrangements are in place for a court appearance, no action, including arrest, should be taken and Infallible security arrangements should be made for the protection of the President of the PTI.

The petition requested that, given the threat to the life of the PTI President, he be allowed to appear in court via video link.

In his plea, Imran said he was 71, adding that he had not fully recovered and could not walk without help.

He asked the court to order the relevant authorities not to take any adverse action against him or to arrest him unless appropriate security measures for his court appearances are guaranteed.

The PTI leader said he had reason to believe another attempt at life could be made against him when he appeared in court.

He said that due to his popularity, his opponents were desperate and wanted to eliminate him.

I believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law and have always shown the utmost respect for the courts, Imran added.

He said that despite registering a number of false and frivolous cases, he chose not only to join the investigations but also to appear in court regularly.

Imran said he was unable to attend some court proceedings due to improper security measures. He begged the court to allow his presence via the video link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1047767-objection-to-imran-khans-request-to-avoid-arrest-overruled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

