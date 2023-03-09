WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad ahead of 4th test | Cricket News

The 4th India v Australia Test in Ahmedabad as the two nations’ prime ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese toured the stadium ahead of the draw on Day 1 as the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) acknowledged 75 years of friendship between the two nations. BCCI President Roger Binny first presented a framed artwork to commemorate the occasion, followed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulating PM Modi.

The two Prime Ministers then made a lap of honor around the stadium. This was followed by the toss which Steve Smith won and chose to beat first.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday to watch the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel says Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BCCI Chairman Roger Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah receive him.

Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart will be present on the opening day of the fourth test on Thursday. Banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart were raised at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the final test. India currently top the series 2-1.

However, the hosts need to achieve an outright victory in the final test to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Finals. If they qualify, India will face the same opponent in the battle for the coveted Test crown. The Championship clash will take place in London from June 7.

India had won the first Test in Nagpur by one inning and 132 runs and followed that up with a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Delhi. Both tests took place within three days. However, the visitors bounced back admirably to win the third Test at Indore nine wickets in three days to avoid a serial daub.