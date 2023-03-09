Ignore polls. The 2024 GOP race remains wide open





OXON HILL, Md.—Sarah Palin was chatting with Kimberly Guilfoyle over my right shoulder in a makeshift television studio. Rep. Matt Gaetz and his entourage walked down the side-by-side hallway of the conference center, prompting many around me to flock in all directions to see what passes for political celebrities these days. And, seemingly everywhere at CPAC last week, the chatter kept coming back to two men who seem to be taking a crash course in their race for the GOP presidential nomination: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Yet none of those names came up when I met one of the brightest minds in the Republican Party, one who is still looking for a patron for the 2024 race. A veteran of hard-fought campaigns, he asked not to be named to be candid about the fungible nature of the field in front of his party.

“You take the top five. I’ll take the rest of the pitch,” he said with a laugh.

I joined in the laughter, knowing he was probably taking the smartest bet. With nearly a year until the votes are actually cast, the casting of GOP candidates remains incredibly fluid. The revelation that former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be out in 2024 removed a name from my legal pad along with more than two dozen other potential candidates in the hunt, but that doesn’t do much for make sense of a party that is still not quite sure what it is pursuing.

For those convinced the primary race has already ended in a two-way grudge match between the former president and Florida governor, consider the 2008 cycle, when early polls reportedly predicted easy nominations for Rudy. Giuliani and Hillary. Clinton, based on nothing but name ID.

Trump is a brand of global fame, but his policies here at home leave many true conservatives perplexed, even nauseated. And as DeSantis attempts to outflank Trump in the culture wars, it’s unclear whether his feud with Disney is actually gaining him any supporters.

When talking with the teams that are actually trying to win elections for grassroots Republicans, MAGA is not the playbook. of Trump without pleading loyalty to Trumpism. Former President Paul Ryan is on a silent quest to revive the GOP as politics and ideas, not identity and celebrity. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of his party’s shrewdest strategists, has always dismissed Trump as a “diminished” figure and is doing everything he can behind the scenes to save the GOP from a repeat of the Trump era.

Yet while CPAC may be an imperfect proxy for the modern Republican Party, it serves as a reminder that Trump has embraced at least part of the GOP’s identity. His brash MAGA trolling brand works in some corners of the activist space, but not all. Looking around CPAC last week, it was easy to forget for a moment that some of its most famous speakers were, in fact, election losers in recent cycles. Kari Lake, for example, was the keynote speaker at the Reagan dinner despite his commitment to the big lie in defense of Arizona’s loss of governorship.

That dynamic has given hope across the river in Washington, where the fuzzy remnants of the #NeverTrump movement were plotting their own second acts over the weekend. Granted, it wasn’t an always optimistic affair, and small donors aren’t as strong with them as they once were. It’s highly unlikely that former Reps. Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney could emerge as credible counterattacks to Trumpism, but that doesn’t mean the majority of Republicans are ready to relaunch for a third presidential cycle with Trump at the top. GOP-ticket. History tells these activists that it is nearly impossible for Trump to have another act, but history simply does not apply to Trump.

Richard Nixon was the last failed candidate to stage a real comeback, recovering from his 1960 loss to John F. Kennedy in time to win the White House in 1968 from Democratic Vice President Hubert Humphrey. There’s a certain grace in Trump seeking to emulate Nixon here, especially given their shared affinity for political crooks and common histories of tutoring a nation over impeachment proceedings. Trump may well succeed in becoming a 21st century Nixon and staging one of the most spectacular comebacks of all time. “I am your retribution,” Trump yelled over the weekend, after all.

Even so, while Trump has framed his comeback as a revenge tour and his supporters see it as justice to right the wrongs of a stolen election, many Republicans are already tired of the drama. Trump felt compelled to tell his audience on Saturday night that he would continue running even if indicted — a statement that alone should give traditionalists pause. It is entirely possible for Trump to win the nomination with less than 50% Republican support. He did so in 2016 with around 45% in a crowded field that never settled on a leading anti-Trump figure. A nascent but unruly field of 2024 contenders could produce a similar dynamic.

Still, it doesn’t stretch the imagination too far to buy the premise that maybe someone still voting in single digits can be the person to emerge at the top of the pack by this time next year. Trump has done himself few favors as he resumes his rise in the White House, DeSantis pursues cultural grievances and social division, and many Republican voters watching from afar simply want a party leader who is committed to cutting taxes and regulation over choosing fights with causes that boost their social media following.

Trump remains the strongest voice in the Republican Party, that’s for sure. But strong is rarely a right-wing indicator, and it’s no substitute for knowing where the Republican Party’s true voters are. So while there are glitzy names hovering atop the crowded list of potential candidates, it’s a perfectly rational argument to say that those gold-plated names might not be the ones on the general election ballot l ‘next year. At least that’s what many skeptical Trump Republican strategists are counting on.

