Fox News erupted in civil war after 2020 electionExBulletin





Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the network’s policymaking bureau chief “always made my skin crawl,” in messages to stars Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity after the 2020 election. Alex Wong/Getty Images .

. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The aftermath of the 2020 presidential election sparked a civil war within Fox News, as the network that had spent years generating record profits and ratings by catering to fans of the then president, Donald Trump, saw millions of those viewers walk away.

In private notes to each other, Fox’s top stars breathed fire at fellow reporters who debunked Trump’s voter fraud allegations, even though they gave the allegations no credence. “We officially work for an organization that hates us,” said prime-time host Laura Ingraham.

Journalists said they were being punished simply for doing their job. A producer told co-workers he was quitting because he could no longer justify working for Fox.

And network chief executive Suzanne Scott said pressure from conservatives online meant she couldn’t defend “those reporters who don’t understand our viewers and how to handle stories”.

These exchanges, some of which were cited by prior legal documents, were captured by Dominion Voting Systems’ legal team. The election tech company is suing Fox for $1.6 billion over false allegations that it helped cheat Trump out of victory in 2020. Fox maintains that the false accusations, propagated by a sitting president and his lawyers, were inherently newsworthy, and that any challenge to its ability to air such demands represents a strike against First Amendment principles.

Legal watchers cite avalanche of evidence in central case

The level of discovery in this case, an avalanche of evidence would trigger disclosures that would shake any news organization. In a statement, Fox News accused Dominion “of using distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear Fox News and trample free speech.” But legal observers say Dominion has made a strong case.

Internal strife at Fox stemmed from a single fateful decision that intertwined journalism and broadcasting: Fox’s dramatic 2020 election night screening of Joe Biden as the winner from Arizona. It was the first television network to do so, and it took away the prospect of a Trump victory.

The fury from the top was palpable. “I hate the people in our decision-making office! Fox Corp. boss Rupert Murdoch wrote Nov. 7, the night the networks predicted Biden would win nationally. He told Col Allan, the editor of his tabloid, The New York Post, “Just for fun, I always pray that Az will prove them wrong!”

In mid-November, a small group of Fox reporters were debunking some of the lies and savage election plots projected by the Trump camp, often picked up on Fox airwaves.

In a panel chat of the network’s three biggest primetime stars on Nov. 15, Tucker Carlson noted that a segment by Fox reporter Eric Shawn was used by the Daily Beast to attack Maria Bartiromo, one of the hosts. the most pro-Trump on the network.

“What are we all going to do [tomorrow] night,” Ingraham replied. “I think 1-2-3 Punch.

Carlson wrote that he did not trust attorney Sidney Powell, who repeatedly appeared on Fox to allege Dominion had committed fraud against Trump. Ingraham called her “a bit crazy”. (Separately, Carlson wrote to an associate: “I hate [Trump] passionately.”)

“My anger against the news channel is pronounced”

However, they reserved their anger for their fellow reporters, mocking, for example, Arnon Mishkin, the director of the Fox News Decision Desk. “Mishkin always made my skin crawl,” she texted the other two primetime hosts.

How much of the network’s ratings “the bleed is due to anger at the news channel?” Ingraham asked, adding “My anger at the news channel is pronounced.”

“It should be,” Carlson replied. “We dedicate our lives to building an audience and they leave [Fox News Sunday host] Chris Wallace and [correspondent and anchor] Leland f—— Vitert destroys it.”

“Let’s be honest,” Hannity joked. “Without Chris Wallace, where would we be? We owe him everything.”

Ingraham then pushes his peers saying “We have more power than we know or wield.”

The message was received at the higher echelons of the network.

Fox Corp. boss Lachlan Murdoch called Vittert “smug and obnoxious” for his coverage of pro-Trump rallies supporting voter fraud ideas.

And CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News President Jay Wallace, the network’s managing editor, exchanged angry notes days later after appearances by White House reporter Kristin Fisher.

“I cannot continue to defend these journalists who do not understand our viewers”

On Nov. 19, Fisher appeared on Fox host Dana Perino’s afternoon show, reversing claims made by Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani. “It was certainly a colorful Rudy Giuliani press conference, but it was light on the facts,” Fisher told viewers that night. “A lot of what he said just wasn’t true or has already been thrown out of court.” And she unraveled many of Giuliani’s false claims.

Fox founder Rupert Murdoch was scathing about Giuliani in his own private remarks. The same was true for the other executives. But that night, Scott emailed Jay Wallace calling Fisher’s segment “editorialization.”

“I can’t continue to defend these reporters who don’t understand our viewers and how to handle stories,” Scott wrote. “The public feels like we shit on it [it] and we have shaken their confidence and their faith in us.”

She concluded, “We can fix this, but we can’t smile at our viewers anymore.”

Wallace replied, “She was spoken to the internet definitely seized.”

A staff member of Fox Corp. warned of “a backlash from the pro-Trump orbit”, citing social media posts by a trio of right-wing commentators who have been spreading baseless conspiracy theories.

“I’m being punished for doing my job. Literally.”

Fisher confided in a colleague about the pressure she felt. The two women said they each lost assignments to serve as a guest presenter on news shows and their appearances on other programs dried up. “I had no live shots from the [White House] with the exception of [Special Report]’, Fisher emailed reporter Gillian Turner. (Special Report, anchored by Fox’s Bret Baier, is the network’s main political outlet.)

“F—. Really?” Turner replied “You think they stopped you from anchoring above that shit?

“100%,” Fisher wrote. “I’m being punished for doing my job. Literally. That’s it.”

In late November, Hannity chatted via text with Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy. It was Thanksgiving weekend and Hannity sent in a picture of her turkey. “This year is going to suck for my friend,” Hannity texted Doocy. “‘The news’ has destroyed us’.”

“Every day,” Doocy replied. Nine seconds later, Hannity texted, “You don’t piss off the base.”

“They don’t care,” Doocy wrote mockingly. “They are JOURNALISTS.”

Doocy’s son, Peter, had covered the 2020 Biden campaign for Fox News as a reporter and became his White House correspondent the following January.

“I could not defend my employer to my daughter”

On December 9, journalist Gillian Turner took up the theme once again, writing to Kristin Fisher that she was no longer being asked to host the popular morning show Fox & Friends. “That makes two of us!” Fisher texted. “It’s a sh– network. I’m 100% muzzled.”

A Special Report producer later wrote to Fisher of his decision to leave the network, saying that Fox “removed all SR panelists who spoke out against Trump.[‘]it’s a fake election sh–.”

Phil Vogel wrote that he was taking a pay cut and giving up six weeks of paid time off to go out. “The post-election coverage of ‘voter fraud’ was the complete end,” Vogel wrote, citing the birth of his daughter. “I realized that I couldn’t defend my employer to my daughter while trying to teach her to do the right thing.”

A wave of departures followed internal clashes

The network took two hours of political news programs and gave them to opinion leaders; he fired a significant number of writers and journalists; and it kicked out political director Chris Stirewalt and Washington editor Bill Sammon, who were both part of the decision desk team that made the Arizona projection for Biden.

While Turner remains with the network, Vogel left for a software technology company in early 2021. Leland Vittert, now with News Nation, did the same. Fisher left Fox for CNN that spring.

Carlson moved on to new conspiracy theories, seeking to discredit the import of the bloody siege of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, by Trump supporters determined to block official congressional certification of Biden’s victory. Carlson has repeatedly suggested it was organized by antifa and the FBI. This week, he relied on official video clips given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Trump ally, to falsely claim that the insurgency represented the harmless march of peaceful protesters.

Carlson’s show fueling such baseless beliefs led Fox commentators Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes to leave Fox in the fall of 2021. Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace followed suit a few weeks later, taking a job at CNN.

Mary Yang and Maddy Lauria contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/08/1161694400/fox-news-lawsuit-civil-war-ingraham-hannity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos