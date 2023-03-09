Clue to truth in Xi’s criticism of the United States DW 03/08/2023

The rhetoric between China and the United States has become increasingly dramatic lately Image: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed rare direct criticism of the United States as part of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing. Both he and his new foreign minister, Qin Gang, recently accused the United States of implementing a systematic policy of “containment and suppression”, threatening “catastrophic consequences” if this were to continue.

For a time, US China policy seemed to be in the direction of detente. Qin Gang, who served as ambassador to the United States, was supposed to build bridges. But as soon as a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the United States earlier this year, it became clear that relations had taken a different course. A meeting between Qin Gang and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been canceled.

Now, according to Chinese state media, Xi Jinping has told the National People’s Congress that the United States and its allies are encircling the People’s Republic and hindering its economic progress. It clearly mixes elements that do not necessarily go together: the power of alliances and military force on the one hand, and economic power on the other.

National People’s Congress opens in Beijing To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Economic interdependencies

It was largely thanks to the United States that China was admitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, which allowed it to become a real player in the world economy at the height of the globalization in the 2000s.

Washington did not act altruistically and always had its own economic interests in mind, but development has helped China, the factory of the world, lift millions upon millions of people out of abject poverty. Economic interdependence has existed between the two nations ever since. China needs the markets of the free world to sell its products, while the free world needs China to produce its products at low prices.

The cost of growth

With or without geopolitical rivalry, the two states have found themselves in a moment of crisis that Asian heavyweights such as Taiwan and South Korea have also faced: when a country’s productivity increases, the cost of living and therefore the cost of production also increases.

DW’s Alexander Grlach Image: Hong Kiu Cheng

The rise of Taiwan and South Korea began with major changes in the agricultural sector, which then led to textiles and other manufacturing sectors, until both eventually became major players in high technology. Today, they are among the world’s leading producers of microchips. But from Taipei to Seoul, life has become so expensive that young people are less and less likely to have children and are beginning to fundamentally question the economic growth model of yesteryear.

Economic power and dictatorship

The Chinese Communist Party had intended the People’s Republic to follow a similar path but remain a “democratic dictatorship”, unlike Taiwan and South Korea, which transformed from military dictatorships to democracies during their economic modernization in the late 1900s. 1980s and early 1990s. However, the plan failed: productivity in China is no longer increasing. In Xi’s surveillance state, loyalty is what counts, not competence, and people who live in constant fear of saying or doing the wrong thing cannot be drivers of innovation.

The country’s uniformity has long since reached large technology companies as well. Instead of using made-in-China technology to promote the well-being and prosperity of the people, Beijing is developing increasingly pernicious surveillance and military technologies, which has led the United States to want to ban them. So the United States is somehow hindering the rise of China, as Xi said. But in doing so, he is doing himself and the world a service, as one look at Xinjiang shows where the country as a whole is heading. In this region of northwestern China, Xi Jinping and his acolytes are in fact committing genocide against 10 million Uyghurs, deprived of their rights and watched at all times, living in an open-air prison. Some 1 million languish in “re-education” camps.

Regional neighbors seek alliances with the United States

Diplomatically and militarily, Xi and Qin’s statements reveal that the People’s Republic is neither a regional leader nor a superpower. The United States has had alliances with many of China’s neighbors for decades: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and Australia. All of these countries have recently sought to draw closer to the United States as the Chinese leader becomes increasingly aggressive, threatening China’s neighbors with military escalation if they support its territorial claims, building new bases in the South China Sea and investing heavily in the military.

India and China have exchanged fire before in 2020, with dead soldiers on both sides. Fear of North Korea, a vassal of China, has also led to a rapprochement between former rivals Japan and South Korea, both allies of the United States.

Xi Jinping thus deplores the fact that the countries neighboring China are taking their destiny into their own hands and trying to shape their future in accordance with the rights granted to them by the Charter of the United Nations. Enter Taiwan, whose status remains pending. UN Resolution 2578, which states that the People’s Republic is China’s sole representative at the UN, leaves open the future of Taiwan, which has never been under the thumb of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi Jinping said his “rejuvenation” policy will not be complete until Taiwan is annexed to the People’s Republic. But just because an autocrat wants something doesn’t make it so.

Taiwan is a key issue

Beijing’s strategy regarding Taiwan can be deduced from the way the Chinese Communist Party has behaved since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine: in a strategy document released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, it is clearly stated that China would prefer a Russian victory. In thinly veiled terms, NATO is blamed for the war, while Ukraine and Russia are held equally responsible.

This is false: Russia attacked Ukraine. The free world supports Kyiv against the aggressor, in accordance with the Responsibility to Protect standard. But by endlessly repeating lies, Beijing hopes that over time it can shape the debate evenly and impose its view of the situation.

Similarly, by constantly evoking the American presence in Asia, Beijing wants to present China as a victim and ensure that any future military escalation in the Western Pacific is seen as an act of self-defense.

Alexander Grlach is Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and Associate Fellow at the Internet Institute, University of Oxford. After residencies in Taiwan and Hong Kong, this part of the world, in particular the rise of China and what it means for the free world, has been his main area of ​​interest. He also held various positions at Harvard and the University of Cambridge.

This article has been translated from German.