Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese watch the 4th India-Australia test in Ahmedabad





Ahmedabad: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday to watch the first day of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match final. Prime Minister Modi hosted his Australian counterpart at the world’s largest stadium. Albanese will attend the first hour of play between India and Australia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Australia captain Steve Smith won the coin toss and opted to beat India in the draw for the fourth and final Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The two prime ministers were greeted with loud cheers as they made a lap of honor at the stadium before the game. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the scene and was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah were also present for the congratulation. The Australian PM who arrived in India on Wednesday. Banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart were unfurled at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the final test. India currently top the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to pick up an outright victory in the final test to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final where they will face Australia in London from June 7. “One of the things that unites the two countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on the first day of matches in Ahmedabad,” Australian High Commissioner Barry O’ said. Farrel. Albanese joined the Holi celebrations with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar yesterday. “Honored to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is a lasting reminder to us all,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted with colorful images of Holi celebrations featuring flowers and colors. The Australian Prime Minister visited the same day at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Australian Prime Minister on his visit to the Ashram. During the visit, Albanese took a full tour of the Ashram. The Australian Prime Minister, upon his arrival in India, tweeted: “Amazing welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The start of an important journey for Australia-India relations.” …

